Here's What President Biden's Federal Mask Mandate Means For You

President Joe Biden signs a series of orders at the White House after being sworn in at the Capitol, Jan. 20.

Within a day of being sworn in as the 46th president of the United States, Joe Biden signed executive orders mandating mask-wearing on federal property, at airports, and on planes, buses, and trains as part of his plan to combat the coronavirus pandemic that has killed more than 400,000 people in the US.

Biden's focus on the importance of wearing a mask to prevent the spread of COVID-19 marks a significant break from the Trump administration, which grossly mismanaged the pandemic and recklessly downplayed masks' effectiveness, against the advice of the CDC, scientists, and public health officials.

Biden does not appear to have the legal authority to implement a nationwide mandate that would require all Americans to wear masks at all times, per CNN. It is up to state and local authorities to dictate mask requirements for residents.



However, as part of his "100 Days Masking Challenge," Biden has signed two executive orders mandating people wear a mask: one for lands and buildings controlled by the federal government, and another for public modes of transportation and ports of entry into the US.

Federal employees and contractors include members of the National Guard and armed forces, according to the order. Federal buildings include federal courthouses, post offices, agencies, and state capitols across the country. The mandate also applies to national parks and federal monuments.



"This executive action will direct the agencies to take action to require compliance with CDC guidance on mask-wearing and physical distancing in federal buildings, on federal lands, and by federal employees and contractors," Jeff Zients, Biden's COVID-19 response coordinator, told CNN.

"And the president will call on governors, public health officials, mayors, business leaders, and others to implement masking, physical distancing, and other public measures to control COVID-19," Zients said.

On Thursday, Biden signed another executive order mandating wearing masks at airports and on planes, trains, buses, and ferries.

The order came as a relief to US airline officials and flight attendants who for months have had to contend with verbal abuse from unruly passengers, many of whom believed COVID-19 was a hoax and refused to wear masks on planes.

Sara Nelson, the president of the Association of Flight Attendants-CWA, had urged the Trump administration to mandate masks in airports and on planes last April.