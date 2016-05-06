Arsenio Hall Sues Sinead O'Connor After She Accused Him Of Supplying Prince With Drugs

Comedian Arsenio Hall filed a defamation lawsuit against Irish singer Sinead O'Connor after she alleged that he supplied drugs to Prince for decades and had even spiked her with drugs.

In another Facebook post, she detailed an incident that appeared to accuse Hall of spiking a "splif" he shared with her with something "that isn't marijuana."

The lawsuit said that O'Connor — whose 1990 hit song "Nothing Compares 2 U" was written and composed by Prince — had repeatedly admitted that she detested Prince during his life, had a feud with him, and had also engaged in a "violent fistfight" with the late musician, after spitting on him and telling him to "f**k himself."

According to the complaint, O'Connor had publicly admitted that she had met Prince only a couple of times and that she would have no personal knowledge of who had provided him with illegal "hard drugs" as she claimed in her Facebook post.

The lawsuit denied that Hall ever supplied Prince with illegal drugs and also denied that he had "spiked" O'Connor with drugs.

Hall had only "minimal contact" with O'Connor and last met her around 25 years ago, the complaint said, adding that O'Connor's "brazen lies" spread on social media caused "substantial harm" to Hall's reputation.

A spokesperson for the Carver County Sheriff's Office said, "I'm not in a position to comment on the specifics of information, evidence or sources of information developed during the course of this investigation."

Hall's attorneys did not comment on the lawsuit. A representative for O'Connor did not immediately respond to BuzzFeed News' request for comment.