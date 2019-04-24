A 69-Year-Old Woman Was Convicted Of Killing Her Husband For Watching Porn

A 69-year-old Arkansas woman was convicted of killing her husband for ordering a porn channel.



Patricia Hill, a Sunday school teacher and a nurse for 50 years, testified in court Tuesday that she wasn’t thinking when she shot and killed her 65-year-old husband, Frank Hill, at their Pine Bluff home in July 2018.

She said she couldn’t explain what her intentions were she shot towards him, but that it was only to get his attention, KATV reported.

Hill was charged with capital murder but a Jefferson County jury found her guilty on a lesser charge of second-degree murder on Tuesday.

Her attorney and prosecutors agreed to a sentence of 16 years in prison, Kyle Hunter, the prosecuting attorney for Jefferson County, told BuzzFeed News.

Hill told the jury on Tuesday that she had busted her husband for watching porn several times since their marriage in 2001 and he had promised to stop watching it, KATV reported. When his VCR was no longer useful, Frank Hill ordered a porn channel from the Dish Network.

When Hill found out about her husband’s porn channel purchase last June, she cancelled it, according to court documents. She warned her husband that if he did it again, he’d have to leave the house.

A month later, on July 28, 2018, Hill opened the Dish Network cable bill in the mail which showed that Frank had reordered the porn channel.

Hill went to confront her husband in the utility shed behind their house, which Frank used as his “man cave,” according to court documents. When she entered the shed, he was watching porn again, Hill told the jury on Tuesday.

She told her husband to take his televisions and leave the house, but he refused. Hill then kicked over a table, knocking over Frank Hill’s beer bottles, cigarettes, and remotes.

She left the shed and went to the couple’s house where she armed herself with a .22 caliber pistol, authorities said. She returned to the shed a short time later where she shot her husband twice, striking him in the leg and in the head.

Hill went back to the house and called 911, telling the dispatcher that she had shot her husband and didn’t know if he was breathing. Frank Hill was transported to a medical center where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Authorities found Hill’s gun and an open Dish Network bill in the living room.

In an interview with investigators after the shooting, Hill admitted that she had shot her husband. She said there was no physical altercation with her husband before she shot him.

When asked why she shot her husband, Hill told the investigator that she “just snapped.” She said there was no history of abuse between the couple and that “she just really messed up,” according to court documents.