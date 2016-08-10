Deputy Fatally Shot In Arkansas Was "Ambushed," Police Say
"It appears this guy was waiting for us to get here," a police spokesman said. "It seems [he had] full intent to inflict violence against us."
A man suspected of killing a deputy and injuring a police chief during a standoff in Arkansas is believed to have been waiting for officers before firing several rounds at them, officials said.
"Immediately when three officers got [to the house] they were basically ambushed," Sgt. Daniel Grubbs with the Fort Smith Police Department told local news station KFSM.
Officials also said the suspect may have been wearing a bulletproof vest during the standoff Wednesday morning, suggesting he was prepared for some sort of confrontation.
"The information we have received right now is it appears this guy was waiting for us to get here," Grubbs said. "It seems [he had] full intent to inflict violence against us."
The suspect, Billy Jones, surrendered and was in custody, after an hours-long standoff with multiple law enforcement agencies in Sebastian County.
Cooper, 65, a former Marine, was a "dynamic" veteran of the force since 2001, Hollenbeck said. "He loved his job. He could have retired years ago but he loved his community so much he stayed on."
