Deputy Fatally Shot In Arkansas Was "Ambushed," Police Say

Sebastian County Deputy Bill Cooper died of a fatal wound to his neck after Jones shot him, Sebastian County Sheriff Bill Hollenbeck said at a news conference.

Hackett Police Chief Darrell Spells, who was also shot at by Jones, was grazed in the forehead and was released from the hospital, Hollenbeck said.

Jones, 35, visited his father's house to take some tools, according to Hollenbeck. He then pulled a gun on his father. Responding to a 911 call, police arrived at the residence. Jones, who had body armor, began firing multiple rounds at officers with an assault rifle.

Hollenbeck said Jones wanted "to create a ruckus" as he was due in court Wednesday for unspecified charges against him.

Both Spells and Cooper were hit by fire from Jones. A K-9 dog, who was shot, was reported missing, Hollenbeck said. Jones also shot at a police robot "used to gather intelligence from the scene," he said.

SWAT teams rescued several civilians trapped in the line of fire, including neighbors and Jones' family members. Negotiations were also attempted during the standoff but Jones "never actively responded to negotiations," Hollenbeck said.

At around 11:46 am local time, Jones chose to surrender to law enforcement.

Authorities found "certain amount of explosive materials" in the house, according to Hollenbeck. A bomb squad was also deployed to clear the home.

"We have limited information as to why this actually happened," Hollenbeck said. "This extremely violent situation came out of nowhere."