"Days Of Our Lives" Star Responds To Trump And Billy Bush's Lewd Comments On 2005 Tape
"There are too many people in power who abuse their position," Arianne Zucker said hours before the start of the second presidential debate.
Arianne Zucker, the actress who appeared in the 2005 video where Donald Trump and Billy Bush made lewd comments about women, addressed the controversy before Sunday night's presidential debate, saying, "There are too many people in power who abuse their position."
In a statement posted on Twitter, Zucker said, "I have grown to learn that the words of others cannot effect the value of my self worth or define the content of my character."
Here's the full statement:
"My name is Arianne (R-E-on) ZUCKER (Zooker) and I am a strong, independent, hard working mother, business woman and partner to a great man. I have grown to learn that the words of others cannot effect the value of my self worth or define the content of my character. How we treat one another, whether behind closed doors, locker rooms or face to face, should be done with kindness, dignity and respect. Unfortunately, there are too many people in power who abuse their position and disregard these simple principles and are rewarded for it. In understanding the magnitude of this situation, I choose to stand tall with self respect and use my voice to enrich, inspire and elevate the best of who we are as people."
Trump first issued a brief statement calling his lewd comments "locker room banter," a position he doubled down on during the debate.
ADVERTISEMENT
Billy Bush Has Been Suspended From “Today”
buzzfeed.com
-
Tasneem Nashrulla is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Tasneem Nashrulla at tasneem.nashrulla@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.