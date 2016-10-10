"Days Of Our Lives" Star Responds To Trump And Billy Bush's Lewd Comments On 2005 Tape

Richard Shotwell / AP

The Days of Our Lives actress was seen in the video greeting the two men minutes after they had discussed her appearance on an Access Hollywood bus on the way to the set of the soap opera.

In the tape, obtained and released by the Washington Post on Friday, Trump bragged about being able to "do anything" to women "when you're a star."

Before leaving the bus, the two men spotted Zucker, prompting Bush to say, "Your girl's hot as shit."

Trump is heard responding, "I better use some Tic Tacs just in case I start kissing her. You know I'm automatically attracted to beautiful... I just start kissing them. It's like a magnet. Just kiss. I don't even wait. And when you're a star, they let you do it. You can do anything. Grab them by the pussy."

While Zucker is greeting the two men, Bush prompts her to hug Trump and himself.