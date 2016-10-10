"Days Of Our Lives" Star Responds To Trump And Billy Bush's Lewd Comments On 2005 Tape

BuzzFeed News

"There are too many people in power who abuse their position," Arianne Zucker said hours before the start of the second presidential debate.

By Tasneem Nashrulla

Tasneem Nashrulla

Posted on October 10, 2016, at 7:48 a.m. ET

Arianne Zucker, the actress who appeared in the 2005 video where Donald Trump and Billy Bush made lewd comments about women, addressed the controversy before Sunday night's presidential debate, saying, "There are too many people in power who abuse their position."

The Days of Our Lives actress was seen in the video greeting the two men minutes after they had discussed her appearance on an Access Hollywood bus on the way to the set of the soap opera. In the tape, obtained and released by the Washington Post on Friday, Trump bragged about being able to &quot;do anything&quot; to women &quot;when you&#x27;re a star.&quot; Before leaving the bus, the two men spotted Zucker, prompting Bush to say, &quot;Your girl&#x27;s hot as shit.&quot; Trump is heard responding, &quot;I better use some Tic Tacs just in case I start kissing her. You know I&#x27;m automatically attracted to beautiful... I just start kissing them. It&#x27;s like a magnet. Just kiss. I don&#x27;t even wait. And when you&#x27;re a star, they let you do it. You can do anything. Grab them by the pussy.&quot;While Zucker is greeting the two men, Bush prompts her to hug Trump and himself.
In a statement posted on Twitter, Zucker said, "I have grown to learn that the words of others cannot effect the value of my self worth or define the content of my character."

Here's the full statement:

"My name is Arianne (R-E-on) ZUCKER (Zooker) and I am a strong, independent, hard working mother, business woman and partner to a great man. I have grown to learn that the words of others cannot effect the value of my self worth or define the content of my character. How we treat one another, whether behind closed doors, locker rooms or face to face, should be done with kindness, dignity and respect. Unfortunately, there are too many people in power who abuse their position and disregard these simple principles and are rewarded for it. In understanding the magnitude of this situation, I choose to stand tall with self respect and use my voice to enrich, inspire and elevate the best of who we are as people."

Trump first issued a brief statement calling his lewd comments "locker room banter," a position he doubled down on during the debate.

Hours after the footage was released, Trump also issued a taped apology, saying, &quot;I&#x27;ve never said I’m a perfect person, nor pretended to be someone that I’m not. I’ve said and done things I regret, and the words released today on this more than a decade-old video are one of them.&quot; During the debate, moderator Anderson Cooper asked Trump to address his 2005 comments, saying, &quot;You bragged that you have sexually assaulted women. Do you understand that?&quot;Trump dismissed the allegation, saying, that although he was &quot;embarrassed by it&quot; it was &quot;locker room talk.&quot;
