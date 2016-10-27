"Racist" Anti-Affirmative Action Bake Sale By Conservative Students Sparks Outrage

The Young Conservatives of Texas at the University of Texas at Austin protested affirmative action by organizing a bake sale with prices based on race and gender.

A race- and gender-based bake sale organized by a conservative student group to protest affirmative action at the University of Texas at Austin on Wednesday has prompted outrage from students and university officials.

The UT chapter of Young Conservatives of Texas (YCT-UT) said it organized the bake sale with prices based on race and gender "to illustrate this disastrous policy that demeans minorities on our campus by placing labels of race and gender on their accomplishments."

"Our protest was designed to highlight the insanity of assigning our lives value based on our race and ethnicity, rather than our talents, work ethic, and intelligence," YCT-UT Chair Vidal Castañeda said in statement. "It is insane that institutional racism, such as affirmative action, continues to allow for universities to judge me by the color of my skin rather than my actions."

In June 2013, the US Supreme Court upheld UT Austin's race-conscious admissions review process. The university had been sued by Abigail Fisher, a student who claimed that underqualified minority students were accepted at UT over her because of their race.