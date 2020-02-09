Adam Sandler Hilariously Hit Back At The Oscars For Snubbing Him

Adam Sandler won the Film Independent Spirit Award for best male lead on Saturday and celebrated with an extremely Adam Sandler-esque acceptance speech.

Employing his trademark goofy voice, Sandler jokingly hit back at the Oscars — airing Sunday night — for snubbing him despite being widely praised for his performance in Uncut Gems.

Here's what he said about the Oscars:

"A few, you know, a few weeks back, when I was quote-unquote snubbed by the Academy, it reminded of when I briefly attended high school and was overlooked for the coveted yearbook superlative category 'Best Looking.' That accolade was given to a jean-jacket-wearing featherhead douchebag by the name of Skipper Jenkins. But my classmates did honor me with the allegedly less-prestigious designation of 'Best Personality.' And tonight, as I look around this room, I realize, the Independent Spirit Awards are the Best Personality awards of Hollywood. So let all those featherhead douchebag motherfuckers get their Oscars tomorrow night! Their handsome good looks will fade in time, while our independent personalities will shine on forever!"



Sandler also joked about how movie critics love to hate him. Referring to his 2009 movie Funny People with Aubrey Plaza, Sandler said, "That was actually the last time critics pretended not to hate me for five fucking minutes."

In another self-deprecatory line, Sandler paid tribute to the other actors nominated in his category, saying, "I’d like to also give a shout out to my fellow nominees, who will now and forever be known as the guys who lost to fucking Adam Sandler."

There were several other memorable lines in his speech like this one about the directors of Uncut Gems: