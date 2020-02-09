 Skip To Content
Adam Sandler Hilariously Hit Back At The Oscars For Snubbing Him

"Let all those featherhead douchebag motherfuckers get their Oscars tomorrow night!"

By Tasneem Nashrulla

Picture of Tasneem Nashrulla Tasneem Nashrulla BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on February 9, 2020, at 2:25 p.m. ET

Tommaso Boddi / Getty Images

Adam Sandler won the Film Independent Spirit Award for best male lead on Saturday and celebrated with an extremely Adam Sandler-esque acceptance speech.

Employing his trademark goofy voice, Sandler jokingly hit back at the Oscars — airing Sunday night — for snubbing him despite being widely praised for his performance in Uncut Gems.

Here's what he said about the Oscars:

"A few, you know, a few weeks back, when I was quote-unquote snubbed by the Academy, it reminded of when I briefly attended high school and was overlooked for the coveted yearbook superlative category 'Best Looking.' That accolade was given to a jean-jacket-wearing featherhead douchebag by the name of Skipper Jenkins.

But my classmates did honor me with the allegedly less-prestigious designation of 'Best Personality.' And tonight, as I look around this room, I realize, the Independent Spirit Awards are the Best Personality awards of Hollywood. So let all those featherhead douchebag motherfuckers get their Oscars tomorrow night! Their handsome good looks will fade in time, while our independent personalities will shine on forever!"

Sandler also joked about how movie critics love to hate him. Referring to his 2009 movie Funny People with Aubrey Plaza, Sandler said, "That was actually the last time critics pretended not to hate me for five fucking minutes."

In another self-deprecatory line, Sandler paid tribute to the other actors nominated in his category, saying, "I’d like to also give a shout out to my fellow nominees, who will now and forever be known as the guys who lost to fucking Adam Sandler."

There were several other memorable lines in his speech like this one about the directors of Uncut Gems:

Adam Sandler just said, "No, those aren't homeless rabbis, they are the Safdie brothers." #SpiritAwards
Josh Billinson @jbillinson

Adam Sandler just said, "No, those aren't homeless rabbis, they are the Safdie brothers." #SpiritAwards

People couldn't get enough of Sandler's outrageous speech.

Adam Sandler’s outrageous and memorable acceptance speech for Best Male Lead at the Independent Film Spirit Awards (1/2)
it’s so sad that we’ve been living this whole time without the joy of adam sandler acceptance speeches
I wish I did my media crit paper on Adam Sandler’s acceptance speech
I thought Adam Sandler’s acceptance speech at the Independent Spirit Awards was more entertaining than the entire 122min run time of Joker.
Sandler's fans also hit back at the Oscars for failing to even nominate him for an award.

the indie spirit awards just gave adam sandler best actor so the oscars might as well not even air. it’s embarrassing that they’re still going to imo
This is the best exceptance speech... ever! @AdamSandler should have gotten an Oscar nom for his polarizing role but as always he gets the last laugh! #AdamSandler #Safdiebros #UncutGems #SpiritAwards2020 #Oscars2020 https://t.co/oymJeS7fUh
can’t believe we were robbed of an Adam Sandler Oscars speech!!!! can you fucking imagine!!!! A KING!!!!
i love adam sandler. he can make as many oops i farted sequels as he wants, as long as he gives us one punch drunk gems a decade. https://t.co/A2p0ze6Te3
Celebrities tweeted their support for Sandler.

Congrats to my pal @AdamSandler on his independent spirit award... he should’ve won everything this year, including sexiest man alive, and best teeth.
Adam Sandler is just the best https://t.co/aPM3Hw17Ti
