A Guy Crashed His Car Into A Tree While Playing Pokémon Go

A driver crashed his car into a tree while playing Pokémon Go on his phone, the Auburn Police Department in New York said Wednesday.

Police responded to a car accident that occurred when a driver crashed his vehicle into a tree on Tuesday at 10:44 p.m.

"Luckily the driver was not seriously injured but this is an example of how easily accidents can occur when someone is engaged in the game and not paying attention," police said.

A police spokesperson did not say whether the driver was being charged. The investigation is ongoing.