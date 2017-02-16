Restaurants Are Closing And People Aren't Going To Work To Support "A Day Without Immigrants"
The protest on Thursday calls for immigrants not to work, shop, or go to school in response to President Trump's immigration policies.
Many restaurants in Washington, DC, and across the country are shutting their doors Thursday in solidarity of "A Day Without Immigrants" strike to protest President Trump's immigration policies and to show how much the country relies on its immigrants.
"A Day Without Immigrants" calls for both legal and undocumented immigrants not to go to work, open businesses, shop, dine, or attend school to protest Trump's pledge to crackdown on undocumented immigrants, implement "extreme vetting," and build a wall along the Mexican border.
José Andrés, the Spanish-born celebrity chef who has denounced Trump's comments about Mexican immigrants, announced he would not open five of his restaurants in support of #ADayWithoutImmigrants.
After Andrés' announcement, Blue Ribbon said that it would be closing a majority of its restaurants in New York City in support of the movement.
Other chefs soon followed suit announcing the closure of their restaurants on Thursday to support the strike.
Andy Shallal, the Iraqi-American founder of Busboys and Poets said that as an immigrant he was "proud to stand in solidarity w/ my brothers and sisters" and announced that all his restaurants would be closed Thursday.
Another celebrity chef, Rick Bayless, said he would close four of his restaurants to respect his staff’s decision to support Thursday's "immigrant civil action."
The owners of Boundary Stone DC, Colin McDonough and Gareth Croke, announced that their kitchen would be closed in solidarity with their staff, and that the two of them would be manning the kitchen themselves and offering a limited menu.
"As a Latino business owner I stand in solidarity with all of my immigrant staff," John Andrade, the owner of Meridian Pint in DC said in a Facebook post announcing that his kitchen would be closed Thursday.
Several restaurants closed their doors during the day to allow their staff to participate in the protest.
Sweetgreen, which announced that it was closing 18 of its locations in the DC area, said in a notice, "Our diversity is what makes this family great, and we respect our team members' right to exercise their voice in our democracy."
One group of employees, at the Little Red Fox in DC, even worked extra hours to prepare for the day.
Restaurants across the country also posted messages to show support.
"Our business could not survive without immigrants," said one restaurant in Northern Virginia.
"[Immigrants] are the backbone of my business," the owner of Du's Grill in Portland told KOIN 6 News.
"We rely on immigrants in order to maintain the consistency and quality we have built our reputation on," Virginia-based Clare and Don's Beach Shack said in a post announcing that they would be closed for business on Thursday.
"We're one big family," said another Virginia restaurant who closed for business in support of the movement.
Other establishments said that while they remained open, they supported their staff's right to participate in the protest.
Celebrity chef Mario Batali said that while his restaurants would remain open, he was "in solidarity" with the protest.
People on social media also expressed their intention to participate in the movement.
"No shopping, no dining out," tweeted one person who said her father, a third-generation American, was "treated as illegal" by Trump's executive order.
"My two sons are not going to school because they are supporting their friends who are predominantly hispanic," said another person.
"I am documented. Work about 60 hrs a week but tomorrow they won't have me," a woman said on Twitter.
"My mom is legitimately making my sisters stay home from school tomorrow," this person said.
Another person vowed not to buy anything on Thursday.
And this woman ingeniously used a hot meme to say she was staying at home on Thursday.
However some people on social media, including Trump supporters, mocked the movement by suggesting it was a good way to round up illegal immigrants and deport them.
"Hopefully they'll all pack up and go back home to save us the time and effort of deportations," said Mark Dice, a right-wing author known for his conspiracy theories.
