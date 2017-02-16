BuzzFeed News

Restaurants Are Closing And People Aren't Going To Work To Support "A Day Without Immigrants"

The protest on Thursday calls for immigrants not to work, shop, or go to school in response to President Trump's immigration policies.

By Tasneem Nashrulla

Posted on February 16, 2017, at 10:43 a.m. ET

Many restaurants in Washington, DC, and across the country are shutting their doors Thursday in solidarity of "A Day Without Immigrants" strike to protest President Trump's immigration policies and to show how much the country relies on its immigrants.

Our founder @andyshallal is an immigrant in solidarity #ADayWithoutImmigrants. We will be closed on Thurs. Immigran… https://t.co/Fn5P6Qbdqs
Busboys and Poets @busboysandpoets

Our founder @andyshallal is an immigrant in solidarity #ADayWithoutImmigrants. We will be closed on Thurs. Immigran… https://t.co/Fn5P6Qbdqs

"A Day Without Immigrants" calls for both legal and undocumented immigrants not to go to work, open businesses, shop, dine, or attend school to protest Trump's pledge to crackdown on undocumented immigrants, implement "extreme vetting," and build a wall along the Mexican border.

Un Día Sin Inmigrantes #DayWithoutImmigrants strike + protest is TOMORROW, Thu. Feb. 16. How to support + closures:… https://t.co/NVCx80BM6c
Xeni Jardin @xeni

Un Día Sin Inmigrantes #DayWithoutImmigrants strike + protest is TOMORROW, Thu. Feb. 16. How to support + closures:… https://t.co/NVCx80BM6c

José Andrés, the Spanish-born celebrity chef who has denounced Trump's comments about Mexican immigrants, announced he would not open five of his restaurants in support of #ADayWithoutImmigrants.

In support of our people &amp; #ADayWithoutImmigrants Thurs 2/16 we will not open @jaleo DC CC MD, @zaytinya or @oyameldc #ImmigrantsFeedAmerica
José Andrés @chefjoseandres

In support of our people &amp; #ADayWithoutImmigrants Thurs 2/16 we will not open @jaleo DC CC MD, @zaytinya or @oyameldc #ImmigrantsFeedAmerica

While it was unclear if there was one organization or individual behind the idea of the strike, Andrés was an influential voice in mobilizing the protest among restaurants in DC.

The high-profile chef is involved in an ongoing legal battle with the president. Trump sued Andrés and another celebrity chef Geoffrey Zakarian, who both canceled plans for their restaurants in the Trump International Hotel in Washington after Trump called Mexican immigrants rapists and criminals during his campaign.

After Andrés' announcement, Blue Ribbon said that it would be closing a majority of its restaurants in New York City in support of the movement.

We have made the decision to close the majority of our restaurants in NYC tomorrow, 2/16 in support of… https://t.co/2eCh53VK7P
Blue Ribbon @eatblueribbon

We have made the decision to close the majority of our restaurants in NYC tomorrow, 2/16 in support of… https://t.co/2eCh53VK7P

Other chefs soon followed suit announcing the closure of their restaurants on Thursday to support the strike.

Dear chef, thank you for your leadership and tireless efforts in so many fronts. We @PeacockCafe will be closed cc… https://t.co/b96SovazI1
Maziar Farivar @MaziarFarivar

Dear chef, thank you for your leadership and tireless efforts in so many fronts. We @PeacockCafe will be closed cc… https://t.co/b96SovazI1

Andy Shallal, the Iraqi-American founder of Busboys and Poets said that as an immigrant he was "proud to stand in solidarity w/ my brothers and sisters" and announced that all his restaurants would be closed Thursday.

As an #immigrant I am proud to stand in solidarity w/ my brothers &amp; sisters All @busboysandpoets will b closed Thurs #ADayWithoutImmigrants
Andy Shallal @andyshallal

As an #immigrant I am proud to stand in solidarity w/ my brothers &amp; sisters All @busboysandpoets will b closed Thurs #ADayWithoutImmigrants

Another celebrity chef, Rick Bayless, said he would close four of his restaurants to respect his staff’s decision to support Thursday's "immigrant civil action."

Out of respect for r staff's vote to support Thurs's immigrant civil action, we r closing Frontera Grill, Topolobampo,Xoco &amp; Fonda Frontera
Rick Bayless @Rick_Bayless

Out of respect for r staff's vote to support Thurs's immigrant civil action, we r closing Frontera Grill, Topolobampo,Xoco &amp; Fonda Frontera

The owners of Boundary Stone DC, Colin McDonough and Gareth Croke, announced that their kitchen would be closed in solidarity with their staff, and that the two of them would be manning the kitchen themselves and offering a limited menu.

View this post on Facebook
Facebook: BoundaryStoneDC
"As a Latino business owner I stand in solidarity with all of my immigrant staff," John Andrade, the owner of Meridian Pint in DC said in a Facebook post announcing that his kitchen would be closed Thursday.

View this post on Facebook
Facebook: permalink.php

Several restaurants closed their doors during the day to allow their staff to participate in the protest.

We will be closed for lunch tomorrow 2/16 in solidarity with staff attending the #DayWithoutImmigrants protest. Open for dinner at 5:30.
AllPurposeDC @AllPurposeDC

We will be closed for lunch tomorrow 2/16 in solidarity with staff attending the #DayWithoutImmigrants protest. Open for dinner at 5:30.

Sweetgreen, which announced that it was closing 18 of its locations in the DC area, said in a notice, "Our diversity is what makes this family great, and we respect our team members' right to exercise their voice in our democracy."

THIS. #daywithoutimmigrants @sweetgreen
Meg DoIt @MegDoit

THIS. #daywithoutimmigrants @sweetgreen

We're closed on Thursday in support of our staff who'll participate in #ADayWithoutImmigrants protest
Brookland's Finest @BrooklandFinest

We’re closed on Thursday in support of our staff who’ll participate in #ADayWithoutImmigrants protest

One group of employees, at the Little Red Fox in DC, even worked extra hours to prepare for the day.

When you're prep cooks go on strike, but still get all their work done a day in advance because #love &amp; #family.… https://t.co/V3CXAPTPye
Little Red Fox @littleredfoxdc

When you're prep cooks go on strike, but still get all their work done a day in advance because #love &amp; #family.… https://t.co/V3CXAPTPye

Restaurants across the country also posted messages to show support.

We apologize for any delay tomorrow. We are an immigrant company &amp; support any employees participating in the strik… https://t.co/bXipGVSXoA
Eataly Boston @EatalyBoston

We apologize for any delay tomorrow. We are an immigrant company &amp; support any employees participating in the strik… https://t.co/bXipGVSXoA

"Our business could not survive without immigrants," said one restaurant in Northern Virginia.

The #1 Pho Restaurant in NoVA, #pho102 is closed tomorrow for the #DayWithoutImmigrants proud of my Uncle for this.
SEVEN10 @BryBryNewin

The #1 Pho Restaurant in NoVA, #pho102 is closed tomorrow for the #DayWithoutImmigrants proud of my Uncle for this.

"[Immigrants] are the backbone of my business," the owner of Du's Grill in Portland told KOIN 6 News.

"They are the backbone of my business" @dusgrill will be closed Thursday in support of their employees.… https://t.co/W7wgxqaK8h
Matt Rashleigh @Matt_KOIN

"They are the backbone of my business" @dusgrill will be closed Thursday in support of their employees.… https://t.co/W7wgxqaK8h

"We rely on immigrants in order to maintain the consistency and quality we have built our reputation on," Virginia-based Clare and Don's Beach Shack said in a post announcing that they would be closed for business on Thursday.

View this post on Facebook
Facebook: clareanddons

"We're one big family," said another Virginia restaurant who closed for business in support of the movement.

We're one big family at Thip Khao &amp; Bangkok Golden, in solidarity w/ our staff &amp; friends, we'll be closed tomorrow.… https://t.co/zSLzpujf07
Bangkok Golden @BangkokGolden

We're one big family at Thip Khao &amp; Bangkok Golden, in solidarity w/ our staff &amp; friends, we'll be closed tomorrow.… https://t.co/zSLzpujf07

Other establishments said that while they remained open, they supported their staff's right to participate in the protest.

View this post on Facebook
Facebook: cavagrill

Celebrity chef Mario Batali said that while his restaurants would remain open, he was "in solidarity" with the protest.

We have a cultural mix in each resto. We are open but will not be fully staffed. We will honor all reservations bu… https://t.co/hw5PNf5V1u
Mario Batali @Mariobatali

We have a cultural mix in each resto. We are open but will not be fully staffed. We will honor all reservations bu… https://t.co/hw5PNf5V1u

People on social media also expressed their intention to participate in the movement.

@aclu my boyfriend is a builder. He told his guys to take the day off tomorrow. WITH PAY. He's a stellar man and proud to have him.
morgan anne @MoLo_MLB

@aclu my boyfriend is a builder. He told his guys to take the day off tomorrow. WITH PAY. He's a stellar man and proud to have him.

"No shopping, no dining out," tweeted one person who said her father, a third-generation American, was "treated as illegal" by Trump's executive order.

@ACLU Yes. No shopping, no dining out. My father, a 3rd gen American was interned by Executive Order, treated as illegal. #NeverForget
Susan **Shi** @Thesueshi

@ACLU Yes. No shopping, no dining out. My father, a 3rd gen American was interned by Executive Order, treated as illegal. #NeverForget

"My two sons are not going to school because they are supporting their friends who are predominantly hispanic," said another person.

@ACLU My two sons are not going to school because they are supporting their friends who are predominantly hispanic
Vincenzo @vincentmarshall

@ACLU My two sons are not going to school because they are supporting their friends who are predominantly hispanic

"I am documented. Work about 60 hrs a week but tomorrow they won't have me," a woman said on Twitter.

@ACLU I am documented. Work about 60 hrs a week but tomorrow they won't have me. I'll stand by my fellows against fears.
Claudia M F @clfunez

@ACLU I am documented. Work about 60 hrs a week but tomorrow they won't have me. I'll stand by my fellows against fears.

"My mom is legitimately making my sisters stay home from school tomorrow," this person said.

My mom is legitimately making my sisters stay home from school tomorrow #DayWithoutImmigrants ✊🏽✊🏽
Dani Martínez @ddanniim

My mom is legitimately making my sisters stay home from school tomorrow #DayWithoutImmigrants ✊🏽✊🏽

Another person vowed not to buy anything on Thursday.

Work at home but won't be buying anything Thursday #Daywithoutimmigrants or Friday #GeneralStrike. https://t.co/zjhRnrDz0Z
Dangereuse Bouchard @DangereuseProd

Work at home but won't be buying anything Thursday #Daywithoutimmigrants or Friday #GeneralStrike. https://t.co/zjhRnrDz0Z

And this woman ingeniously used a hot meme to say she was staying at home on Thursday.

Catch me at home this Thursday, how Bah dat #daywithoutimmigrants
Julissa @daepicunicorn

Catch me at home this Thursday, how Bah dat #daywithoutimmigrants

However some people on social media, including Trump supporters, mocked the movement by suggesting it was a good way to round up illegal immigrants and deport them.

#DayWithoutImmigrants Illegals going on strike? Good. Should help ICE identify and deport them.
Philip Schuyler @FiveRights

#DayWithoutImmigrants Illegals going on strike? Good. Should help ICE identify and deport them.

Don't show up at work so everyone knows you're an illegal immigrant. Smart. 😄 #DayWithoutImmigrants
Paul Joseph Watson @PrisonPlanet

Don't show up at work so everyone knows you're an illegal immigrant. Smart. 😄 #DayWithoutImmigrants

"Hopefully they'll all pack up and go back home to save us the time and effort of deportations," said Mark Dice, a right-wing author known for his conspiracy theories.

This #DayWithoutImmigrants is a great idea. Hopefully they'll all pack up and go back home to save us the time and effort of deportations.
Mark Dice @MarkDice

This #DayWithoutImmigrants is a great idea. Hopefully they'll all pack up and go back home to save us the time and effort of deportations.

