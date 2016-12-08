A Church Member Called Authorities After Two Muslim Students Attended A Service

Alex Shukoff/Nazareth College

In the email, provided to BuzzFeed News, President Daan Braveman said that two of the school's Muslim students visited a local church in Rochester as part of the Sociology of Religion Course, which required students to attend religious services that are not part of their tradition.

This was the second time the students, both male, had attended services at the Browncroft Community Church. The college did not identify the students to "protect them from retaliation," a spokeswoman told BuzzFeed News.

Braveman said that the students were "very well behaved and appeared to be well received at the church."

"Nevertheless, a church member subsequently called Homeland Security to express concern about Muslim students from Nazareth," Braveman said. "A State Police representative contacted the College to confirm that the two individuals are in fact students. After their student status was confirmed, the police dropped the matter."

A campus spokesperson later said the "New York State Police Counter Terrorism Intelligence Unit that reached out to Nazareth College Campus Safety and they work in tandem with the NYS division of Homeland Security."

He said he had met the students and reassured them of the college's support.

The president said he was "very troubled and indeed angered that two of our students were singled out because of their religious beliefs."

"This incident underscores, especially in the context of the larger environment, the importance of our work in promoting interfaith understanding and respect across lines of religious difference," Braveman said.

A spokesperson for the New York State Police confirmed that they were contacted and that they went to the college and found out that the two men were students. The spokesperson refused to answer which agency contacted them or what the nature of the call was.