A 13-Year-Old Girl Died In A Freak Hammock Accident

Peri Sagun was hit by brick pillar that collapsed when she jumped into a hammock with her sister outside their home in Iowa.

Peri Sagun, a 13-year-old girl from Des Moines, died Saturday after a brick pillar fell on her as she jumped into a hammock at her family's home, police said.

The hammock was attached at one end to a tree next to Sagun's house and the other end to a brick column light post next to the driveway, according to a police report provided to BuzzFeed News.

Peri's older sister, Eren Sagun, told police that she was in the hammock on Saturday morning when Peri jumped in, causing the brick pillar to collapse on her little sister's head.

Eren told police that she ran inside the house yelling for their father, Mustafa Sagun. He attempted CPR and first aid on Peri. He told police that blood was coming out of Peri's mouth and that she didn't appear to be breathing.

Peri was transported to a hospital where she later died.

A police spokesperson told BuzzFeed News that this was "very clearly a tragic accident."

The brick column was only in the ground several inches with no reinforcement supporting it, the report said.