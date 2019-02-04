The Lawyer For Rapper 21 Savage, Who Was Detained By ICE, Says It's Not His Fault He Was In The US Illegally

Atlanta-based rapper 21 Savage, who was detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers on Sunday, was left without legal status in the US "through no fault of his own," his lawyer said Monday.

ICE officials detained the 26-year-old rapper — whose real name is She’yaa Bin Abraham-Joseph — alleging that he was a UK citizen who entered the US legally in 2005 on a visa that expired a year later.

The rapper has long been considered a staple of Atlanta's culture among the city's rich history of successful rappers. In a 2016 interview with XXL magazine, Abraham-Joseph said, "I'm from Decatur, Georgia." He performed in Atlanta on Thursday in the Super Bowl Music Fest at State Farm Arena.

In a statement provided to BuzzFeed News, Abraham-Joseph's immigration lawyer, Charles Kuck, said that when the rapper came to the US as a minor, his family "overstayed their work visas, and he, like almost two million other children, was left without legal status through no fault of his own."

Kuck said that Abraham-Joseph had a pending U visa application, which is intended for "victims of certain crimes who have suffered mental or physical abuse and are helpful to law enforcement or government officials in the investigation or prosecution of criminal activity," according to US Citizenship and Immigration Services.

Kuck did not explain how Abraham-Joseph was a crime victim, but the rapper has previously said in interviews that he was shot six times on his 21st birthday during an incident in which his best friend was killed.

Kuck said that the Abraham-Joseph has never hid his immigration status from the US government.

He added that the Department of Homeland Security was aware of Abraham-Joseph's address and history since he filed for the U visa in 2017.

"Yet they took no action against him until this past weekend," Kuck said.

ICE said that they arrested the rapper "during a targeted operation with federal and local law enforcement partners" in the Atlanta metropolitan area.

A spokesperson for the DeKalb County Police Department told BuzzFeed News that Abraham-Joseph was detained by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) during a traffic stop on Sunday. BuzzFeed News has reached out to the ATF for comment.

The rapper has been placed into removal proceedings before a federal immigration judge will determine his fate, ICE told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

He has also been open about selling drugs in the past and being expelled from DeKalb County schools for bringing a gun to his middle school when he was a student. He was convicted of felony drug charges in 2014 in Fulton County, ICE said.

However, Kuck said that ICE had detained his client "based upon incorrect information about prior criminal charges." BuzzFeed News has reached out to Kuck to explain what the incorrect information was.

Kuck's statement said that ICE had not charged Abraham-Joseph with any crime and was refusing to release him on any bond amount.

"This is a civil law violation, and the continued detention of Mr. Abraham-Joseph serves no other purpose than to unnecessarily punish him and try to intimidate him into giving up his right to fight to remain in the United States," Kuck said.



The lawyer added that ICE could only continue to detain individuals who are a threat to the community or at flight risk.

"Obviously, our client is not a flight risk, as he is widely recognizable, and a prominent member of the music industry," Kuck said. He also added that Abraham-Joseph's "contributions to local communities and schools that he grew up in are examples of the type of immigrant we want in America."

The statement said Abraham-Joseph has children who are US citizens whom he supports.

"We and he will fight for his release, for his family, and his right to remain in our country," Kuck said.

A spokesperson for ICE declined to provide additional comment on Monday.