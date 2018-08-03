A 12-Year-Old Girl Is In “Extreme Danger” After Being Abducted From A Virginia Airport, Police Say The girl was part of a tour group from China that was visiting schools and sightseeing in the US. Twitter

State and federal authorities are searching for a 12-year-old girl from China who is believed to be in “extreme danger” after police said she was abducted from the Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in Arlington, Virginia, on Thursday morning. Twitter: @VSPPIO

Jinjing Ma was part of a tour group of students from China visiting schools and sightseeing in the US since July 26, authorities said. The group had arrived at the Regan airport from New York City and was expected to travel to the West Coast before heading back to China. As the group was preparing to check in after being given their passports, Jinjing said she needed to use the restroom and left the group, police said. As the group was in the security line, one of the students realized Jinjing was missing and notified the chaperone. Jinjing was last seen at around 8:15 a.m. on Thursday wearing a white T-shirt, blue jeans, and a black jacket.

Jinjing did not use the restroom but met with a middle-aged Asian woman in a black dress who “assisted” the child in changing her clothes, police said. They then left the airport through the arrivals terminal. Twitter: @Reagan_Airport

The child and the woman then entered a white Infiniti QX70 with unknown New York tags that was driven by a man. Twitter: @Reagan_Airport

Police said they are trying to identify the two suspects — an Asian man and the Asian woman — who were seen on surveillance cameras arriving at the airport together, before the woman met Jinjing inside. Twitter: @Reagan_Airport

Chief David Huchler of the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority (MWAA) said Thursday that the child appeared to have left the airport and entered the car “without any force.” An Amber Alert was issued several hours after the girl was seen leaving the airport with the two suspects.

Authorities on Friday said that Jinjing had been approached by a couple at the World Trade Center while the tour group was sightseeing in New York City and that the couple appears to be “connected to the incident” at the airport. Huchler said that there appeared to be “some familiarity” between Jinjing and the couple in New York, but could not confirm if she knew them or if their exchange was “cordial.” Authorities did not provide information on when the New York meeting took place and are still trying to determine if the couple in New York are the same individuals as the two suspects from the airport. “Right now we believe the contact up in New York is connected with the contact here in DCA, but I can’t go to the extent to say it is the same person(s),” Huchler said during a press conference Friday.

A witness told police that he may have seen the same Asian woman in New York City meet up with Jinjing and hand her food. Twitter: @VSPPIO

Huchler said Friday that authorities were looking into the theory about whether Jinjing knew the suspects who took her from the airport. But he cautioned that she was still considered a “critical missing juvenile” in a “very dangerous situation.” Facebook: wjlatv

Huchler said they had so far been unable to reach out to Jinjing’s grandfather in China and were trying to determine if she had any relatives in the US. Members of her tour group were also being interviewed in San Francisco. Police are trying to find out if she had a cellphone or was on social media. MWAA police are working with the FBI’s office of Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), as well as Virginia State Police to track leads across the country. They are also in contact with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Huchler urged the public to assist in finding the girl. “We need to make sure the public knows this is still a critical incident,” he said.