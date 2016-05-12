Paul Ryan Says Trump Has A "Very Good Personality" After Meeting, Still Doesn't Endorse Him

Oh and everyone outside the summit freaked out.

So the two set a meeting for Thursday morning at the Republican National Committee headquarters in Washington, D.C. — will they hammer out their differences?

Here is the moment Trump's motorcade arrived in an alley next to the RNC.

Dreamers trying to go into RNC HQ to give them a cardboard coffin. "They have closed the doors on us again."

Of course like 20 reporters have surrounded this one guy singing outside the Trump/Ryan meeting

These are reporters across the street, waiting for the perfect shot of two men who never appear in public, ever.

And do not forget Trump supporters, who also freaked out.

Pro and anti Trump protesters here. This guy just came up w a bagpipe & shut both down. "I'm supporting free speech"

At one point the protesters and supporters couldn't decide who was friend or foe.

How big a deal is Trump at the RNC? Chairman Goodlatte (R-VA) taking a picture of the media circus!

Even our elected leaders dropped all pretense of being above this fray.

Down to the nitty-gritty:

Many Republican members of Congress circulated nearby during the meeting, including Rep. Lee Zeldin, from New York, who supports Trump.

Zeldin told reporters he believed Trump and Ryan would work it out.

"I don't believe that at the end of the day there's going to be more division, I believe there's going to be unity," Zeldin said.

Asked if he thinks Trump needs Ryan's endorsement, Zeldin said, "I'm not someone who believes that there's any one person, one endorsement that will decide whether or not you get elected president." But, he added, he thought Trump's candidacy would be "strengthened" by Ryan's endorsement.

Rep. Darrell Issa, from California, who originally endorsed Marco Rubio but has come out in support of Trump, said he had talked to Trump earlier and "he's feeling very good. He came here realizing he won the nomination as a rebel but now he has to be a unifier and that's a slightly different role."

"Everyone has a right to endorse or not endorse somebody," Issa said of Ryan. "The people that we have to be vigilant on are the people who took a written pledge to endorse," he said, citing Sens. Lindsey Graham, from South Carolina, and Ted Cruz, from Texas, who both competed against Trump for the Republican nomination this cycle.

"Donald Trump has to go from 'I'll fund my own campaign' to 'no, I'm the standard bearer, I will participate in raising large amounts of money to make sure we have offices that will re-elect senators, elect senators, re-elect house members, elect house members,'" Issa said.

Issa said he expected Ryan to come around, "I do expect that Paul Ryan will be supporting our nominee, I expect that to be Donald Trump, and I expect Paul Ryan to be very happy making that speech and presenting the next president of the United States."