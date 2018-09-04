A New Book Details Trump’s “Total Clown Car” White House, Raising Questions About How Long Top Staff Can Last

Another damaging forthcoming book is riling up the White House, but this time it’s from a renowned journalist whom the president has previously sided with, making it harder for the administration to knock aside.

New excerpts from Bob Woodward’s upcoming book, Fear: Trump in the White House, detail chaos — to an extent that has not previously been reported — inside the White House, and are again raising questions about how much longer senior Trump staffers can hang on.

In addition to excerpts from the book, the Washington Post, where Woodward is an associate editor, also released audio and transcript of a 11-minute call from President Donald Trump, asking Woodward why he was not interviewed for the book. Former White House officials and those close to the administration told BuzzFeed News that that conversation in some ways is even more revealing of the way Trump works and how he views his staff.

Trump’s comments during the call with Woodward show how he views certain White House aides: certain staffers, he says, are “afraid of him”; he seemingly chides top aide Kellyanne Conway for not passing along the interview request to him; and he says that contacting his executive assistant — bypassing other senior staffers — is the best way to reach him. “Madeleine is the key. She’s the secret,” he says on the call. He also says he doesn’t “speak” to principal deputy press secretary Raj Shah, who has frequently briefed the press from the podium and in gaggles on the president’s behalf.

“The transcript that was released does a better job of proving the main thesis of the book than anything else,” said one former White House official. “It's a total clown car.”

The same official also said other book excerpts have to make it harder for chief of staff John Kelly to stay in his role, despite the agreement between him and the president that he would continue as chief of staff until 2020.

In the book, Woodward writes that Kelly told other aides of Trump: “He’s an idiot. It’s pointless to try to convince him of anything. He’s gone off the rails. We’re in Crazytown. I don’t even know why any of us are here.”

“I don't know how Gen. Kelly can stay as Trump's chief of staff after his comments in the book,” the official said. “Just from his comment alone, it's obvious he doesn't like the president and thinks he's a child, so why stay and work for someone like that? I know he views himself as a transcendent figure who is working to stop Trump from his worst impulses, but when you look at the results he's been completely ineffective at that as well.”

Another former White House official said Trump loyalists, who have been frustrated with Kelly for a while, are going to use the book as ammunition for his firing. “People are going to start calling for Kelly's head.”

The official also said that Woodward's credibility along with the White House's understaffed communications team make it hard for the administration to push back. Some, like former White House staff secretary Rob Porter, who left after domestic abuse allegations, are even quoted on the record. “Woodward's done a good job of staying as an even-keeled journalist. From a communications perspective, they are totally unprepared for something like this,” the official said.

Woodward’s book comes out Sept. 11. The author — best known for his reporting that uncovered the Watergate scandal during the Nixon administration — has written revealing books about previous presidents from both parties.

Four hours after the Washington Post first published a story with excerpts from the book, White House press secretary Sarah Sanders released a statement calling the book “nothing more than fabricated stories, many by former disgruntled employees, told to make the President look bad.”

“While it is not always pretty, and rare that the press actually covers it, President Trump has broken through the bureaucratic process to deliver unprecedented successes for the American people,” Sanders said in the statement. “Sometimes it is unconventional, but he always gets results. Democrats and their allies in the media understand the President’s policies are working and with success like this, no one can beat him in 2020 — not even close.”

Sanders included a list of Trump’s accomplishments. And Kelly released a separate statement denying he ever called the president an “idiot.”

Trump also tweeted Kelly's statement before weighing in himself on Twitter, saying the quotes were "made up frauds, a con on the public."