YouTube Has Suspended Monetization On Shane Dawson's Channels After He Apologized For "Racism"

YouTube has suspended monetization on all three of Shane Dawson's channels, a spokesperson confirmed to BuzzFeed News.

Shane's main channel "Shane," which has over 22 million subscribers, his beauty channel, which has 3.7 million subscribers, and another channel, which has nearly 8.4 million subscribers, are all demonetized for an indefinite amount of time. YouTube did not respond to inquiries about how long his suspension will last.

The company's action comes after the YouTuber posted a video over the weekend apologizing for "all the racism that [he's] put on the internet." The list of offenses includes, but is not limited to, doing blackface on multiple occasions, saying the n-word, and playing Asian and Latino stereotypes in skits.

A video of Dawson pretending to masturbate to a then-11-year-old Willow Smith also resurfaced, which pissed off the Smith family.

According to the company, it can retroactively suspend an account for a creator's old content, even if their newer videos do not violate community guidelines.



When asked why action is being taken now, the spokesperson provided statements that said the company reviewed Dawson’s older videos and determined his actions warranted a corporate response.

In Dawson's lengthy apology video, which now has over 11 million views, the 31-year-old YouTuber said blackface was "something that [he] did a lot" in 2014. He apologized at the time.