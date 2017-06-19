"Damn why you sad there is no need," "Girl what's wrong," "Why you sad tho," "Why are you sad," "Are you OK?"

Sadaf is a 16-year-old high school student from Massachusetts. She told BuzzFeed News her parents are originally from Afghanistan, and her name is a pretty common first name in South Asia and parts of the Middle East.

"It translates to 'mother of pearl' or 'seashell,'" Sadaf explained. "My name was originally supposed to be something else but it was changed at the last minute."

(She didn't want to include a photo of her face or her social media accounts to try to relieve some of the attention she's been getting for simply being named what she was named).