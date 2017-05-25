Walmart told BuzzFeed News they're trying to identify the woman in the video and ban her from their stores.

Eva Hicks of Centerton, Arkansas, was shopping at her local Walmart on Monday night when a woman went off on her, and other customers nearby, with a slew of racist remarks. Hicks said she'd politely asked the woman to move her cart so she could reach for her medicine.

Hicks told BuzzFeed News she started recording the woman when the brief exchange in the pharmacy aisle of the Centerton Walmart suddenly turned aggressive and racially charged.

In the video that's since gone viral on Facebook, Hicks is heard telling the woman that she'd simply asked her to move, as she was standing in front of the medicine she needed to reach for.

"I waited behind her for a bit," Hicks said. "Then I went in front [of her] and said 'Excuse me' in a very nice way."

"She let me pass but she started looking at me and said, 'I hate it when people keep bothering me in every aisle,' and I said, 'I’m sorry but I need you to move.'"

Hicks claimed that it was that comment that set the woman off.

"She pushed her cart toward me and she made a hateful face," she said.