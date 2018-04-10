A Woman Was Randomly Threatened By A Girlfriend To Block Her Guy On Instagram After He Creeped

"My first reaction was I was laughing but also creeped out at the same time," she noted, reading the user's message.

Walton has around 1,800 followers so she receives messages from strangers from time to time but this "took the cake for me," she told BuzzFeed News.

Last Wednesday, she received a "weird" DM from a user who she said she did not recognize at all.

The stranger reached out to Walton to ask her to block her boyfriend on the app. He'd apparently been saving photos of Walton and setting them as his phone and computer backgrounds.

"I hope this ends the issue cause if I have to talk to you again about this it'll be a problem," the woman wrote.

Walton confirmed she'd never heard of the woman's boyfriend IRL or online prior to this message.

"Why is he saving pics of me?" she said.

"I didn't respond," she added. "I honestly just read it and blocked them both. There wasn't any reason to go back and forth. I have my own boyfriend, and at the end of the day, there's nothing I could do about him being oddly obsessed with me."