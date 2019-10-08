A Woman Pinned A Cheez-It On A Wall To See When Her Dad Would Notice. It Took About 4 Years.

A 22-year-old announced on Twitter on Sunday "with sadness" that her long-running "gag was up." After nearly four years, her dad finally noticed she had pinned a single Cheez-It on the wall of her dining room four years ago.



"My brother-in-law accidentally spoiled it two nights ago," Sara Smith told BuzzFeed News. "The whole internet seems to be really mad at him, but when I first found out I was actually just really sad that it’s the end of an era."



The era/gag began in late November 2015. Smith said she was inspired by a viral Twitter joke someone played on their family with a Dorito.

Smith, who now lives in San Antonio but was living with her family in Bristol, Vermont, at the time, said she only cared about testing how observant or oblivious her dad was.



"So I told everyone else [about the Cheez-It], but they were taking a while to notice too," she said.

"It took a lot of secrecy to keep this alive," she added.

Then, on Sunday night, the Cheez-It disappeared. BuzzFeed News could not independently confirm whether it was intentionally removed or it had naturally decomposed.