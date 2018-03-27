Paul Williams, a 19-year-old from Indianapolis, was sitting in class when he got a notification that an account called "LisaJames419419" started following him on Instagram. Williams "brushed it off" as just another bot on the app.

However, since he was bored in class, he decided to check the profile out and see if it'd been followed by, or is following, other bots.

The account only had one photo, a selfie of a young woman pursing her lips whom he presumed to be "Lisa James," he told BuzzFeed News.