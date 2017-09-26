BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

People Have A Major Issue With The Latest "Sports Illustrated" Cover: Where Is Kaepernick?

news

People Have A Major Issue With The Latest "Sports Illustrated" Cover: Where Is Kaepernick?

"Colin Kaepernick is nowhere to be seen on this cover, but Roger Goodell gets a front-row spot?"

By Tanya Chen

Headshot of Tanya Chen

Tanya Chen

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on September 26, 2017, at 2:49 p.m. ET

On Tuesday, in the middle of a national debate over the freedoms of protesting the national anthem by taking a knee, Sports Illustrated revealed its latest cover: "A Nation Divided / Sports United."

THIS WEEK'S COVER: In a nation divided, the sports world is coming together https://t.co/sKPjrhHhmZ
Sports Illustrated @SInow

THIS WEEK'S COVER: In a nation divided, the sports world is coming together https://t.co/sKPjrhHhmZ

Reply Retweet Favorite
@SInow / Twitter / Via Twitter: @SInow

The cover depicts prominent athletes and other figures of the professional sports industry with linked arms.

The announcement also links out to the cover story entitled "Athletes Are Not Going to 'Stick to Sports' and That's an Admirably American Thing."

People immediately took issue with the political assertions made with the cover photo and title. Pro-Trump supporters threatened to boycott the magazine.

@SInow @benshapiro
M.A.G.A......!!! @MAGA2020too

@SInow @benshapiro

Reply Retweet Favorite
@MAGA2020too / Twitter / Via Twitter: @MAGA2020too
@SInow @benshapiro I've gotten this magazine every month since I was 12. I am canceling my subscription today
Gavin Mangan @gavin_mangan

@SInow @benshapiro I've gotten this magazine every month since I was 12. I am canceling my subscription today

Reply Retweet Favorite
@gavin_mangan / Twitter / Via Twitter: @gavin_mangan

And some were simply upset they had taken a position on the national debate at all.

@SInow @allahpundit I remember when Sports Illustrated illustrated sports
Chris Burkhart @c9salt

@SInow @allahpundit I remember when Sports Illustrated illustrated sports

Reply Retweet Favorite
@c9salt / Twitter / Via Twitter: @c9salt
ADVERTISEMENT

A lot of people, however, immediately took notice of one person who's glaringly missing from the cover: Colin Kaepernick.

@SInow Where's Kap?!?!?!?!
Ryan D Leaf @RyanDLeaf

@SInow Where's Kap?!?!?!?!

Reply Retweet Favorite
@RyanDLeaf / Twitter / Via Twitter: @RyanDLeaf

Kaepernick was the first NFL player to take a knee to protest police brutality and racial inequality in 2016.

Scott Cunningham / Getty Images

Many were confused by the omission.

where's kaep
Natalie Weiner @natalieweiner

where's kaep

Reply Retweet Favorite
@natalieweiner / Twitter / Via Twitter: @natalieweiner

They were especially confused because the magazine featured Roger Goodell at the forefront, linking arms with Steph Curry.

Colin Kaepernick is nowhere to be seen on this cover, but Roger Goodell gets a front-row spot? https://t.co/qwm5fXFfb7
Scott Bixby @scottbix

Colin Kaepernick is nowhere to be seen on this cover, but Roger Goodell gets a front-row spot? https://t.co/qwm5fXFfb7

Reply Retweet Favorite
@scottbix / Twitter / Via Twitter: @scottbix
ADVERTISEMENT
Man #SportsIllustrated GTFOH. really, roger goodell in the front!? And where tf is Kaep???
Dom Izzo @DOM_iZZO

Man #SportsIllustrated GTFOH. really, roger goodell in the front!? And where tf is Kaep???

Reply Retweet Favorite
@DOM_iZZO / Twitter / Via Twitter: @DOM_iZZO

"The Sports Illustrated 'protest' cover includes a man who gave a $1,000,000 to Trump but not Colin Kaepernick who lost his career over it," musician Mikel Jollett noted.

The Sports Illustrated "protest" cover includes a man who gave a $1,000,000 to Trump but not Colin Kaepernick who l… https://t.co/NS7PWj2Gu2
Mikel Jollett @Mikel_Jollett

The Sports Illustrated "protest" cover includes a man who gave a $1,000,000 to Trump but not Colin Kaepernick who l… https://t.co/NS7PWj2Gu2

Reply Retweet Favorite
@Mikel_Jollett / Twitter / Via Twitter: @Mikel_Jollett

BuzzFeed News has reached out to Sports Illustrated for comment, and to address these direct questions and concerns.

People Are Losing Their Damn Minds Over NFL Players Taking A Knee During The National Anthem

buzzfeed.com

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT