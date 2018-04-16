It's Raining So Hard In New York City It's Pouring Into The Subways And People Are More Miserable Than Ever
"Good morning and welcome to hell."
People in New York and New Jersey — who were still asleep at 7:30 a.m. — were violently woken up to a loud flash flood warning piped onto their phones.
They were not happy about it.
People who had to commute by car were met with already-flooded roads in parts of New Jersey.
However, for New Yorkers commuting by the already-shoddy subway, the flooding met them inside.
There was so much rain it was streaming down from the street and onto the subways walls...
Pouring down the stairs...
And cascading onto tracks and platforms, greeting people as they exited their trains.
Everyone who had any intention of leaving their subway car to get to work was given a complimentary shower of clean New York City rainwater!
And you didn't even have to leave the car itself, because, yes, it started raining inside of them.
But NYC's commuters, resigned to this new level of hell, still went about their day. As we do.
Be careful out there everyone. Oh, and to Gov. Cuomo and Mayor de Blasio: FIX THE SUBWAY.
