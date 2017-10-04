BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

People Have Been Hilariously Debunking A "Weed Does Not Impair You" Tweet For 9 Months

news

People Have Been Hilariously Debunking A "Weed Does Not Impair You" Tweet For 9 Months

"I watched two episodes of Parks And Rec before I realized it wasn't the Office."

By Tanya Chen

Headshot of Tanya Chen

Tanya Chen

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on October 4, 2017, at 3:29 p.m. ET

In January, user @TROLLGAWDD (if that does not give you any indications, tonally) shared a message with the world: "Weed does not impair you," the person said.

WEED DOES NOT IMPAIR YOU WEED DOES NOT IMPAIR YOU WEED DOES NOT IMPAIR YOU WEED DOES NOT IMPAIR YOU WEED DOES NOT IMPAIR YOU
Alex @TROLLGAWDD

WEED DOES NOT IMPAIR YOU WEED DOES NOT IMPAIR YOU WEED DOES NOT IMPAIR YOU WEED DOES NOT IMPAIR YOU WEED DOES NOT IMPAIR YOU

Reply Retweet Favorite

People instantly challenged the claim...by offering some compelling anecdotes.

@TROLLGAWDD ate a bowl of cereal out of a coffee filter and couldn't figure out why the milk was disappearing
Kay ❣ @_Kemarianara

@TROLLGAWDD ate a bowl of cereal out of a coffee filter and couldn't figure out why the milk was disappearing

Reply Retweet Favorite
@TROLLGAWDD I tried to vacuum the grass
Great Value Bobby V. @FreekLuxx

@TROLLGAWDD I tried to vacuum the grass

Reply Retweet Favorite
@FreekLuxx / Twitter / Via Twitter: @FreekLuxx

It's October, and people are still sharing their examples of high-larious impairment. "I watched 2 episodes of Parks and Rec before I realized it wasn't the Office."

@TROLLGAWDD I watched 2 episodes of Parks and Rec before I realized it wasn't the Office.
donny, please. @lmpbzktsprfn

@TROLLGAWDD I watched 2 episodes of Parks and Rec before I realized it wasn't the Office.

Reply Retweet Favorite
@lmpbzktsprfn / Twitter / Via Twitter: @lmpbzktsprfn
ADVERTISEMENT

Oh, Mr. Professor Doctor Man, if you know soooo much about weed...

@TROLLGAWDD Tell me why tf I was tryna order a lemonade at Denny's once and I said "watermelon" instead on accident
Andrew Bailey @ndrewBailey

@TROLLGAWDD Tell me why tf I was tryna order a lemonade at Denny's once and I said "watermelon" instead on accident

Reply Retweet Favorite
@ndrewBailey / Twitter / Via Twitter: @ndrewBailey
I asked for a happy meal, at taco bell https://t.co/81gJWkIB8X
Taylor Flanagan @Tflan16

I asked for a happy meal, at taco bell https://t.co/81gJWkIB8X

Reply Retweet Favorite
@Tflan16 / Twitter / Via Twitter: @Tflan16

Weed doesn't impair you, eh? "I had my blinker on for 10 minutes thinking it was a song," someone wrote.

I had my blinker on for 10 minutes thinking it was a song https://t.co/xVJgvicQFx
Jarelloween @EvilEmperorJerg

I had my blinker on for 10 minutes thinking it was a song https://t.co/xVJgvicQFx

Reply Retweet Favorite
@EvilEmperorJerg / Twitter / Via Twitter: @EvilEmperorJerg

"I googled the word 'home' because I got lost at 2am."

I googled the word "home" because I got lost at 2am https://t.co/F2ZZVcpGDp
Dαrkle. @firegetsmehard

I googled the word "home" because I got lost at 2am https://t.co/F2ZZVcpGDp

Reply Retweet Favorite
@firegetsmehard / Twitter / Via Twitter: @firegetsmehard
ADVERTISEMENT

"I took a shower b/c I needed to wash my hands."

@TROLLGAWDD I took a shower b/c I needed to wash my hands
Daniel B4da$$ @RealDanielT

@TROLLGAWDD I took a shower b/c I needed to wash my hands

Reply Retweet Favorite
@RealDanielT / Twitter / Via Twitter: @RealDanielT

"Yesterday I apologized to my boot because it was untied."

yesterday i apologized to my boot bc it was untied https://t.co/2blnXMp3Rm
Kerrin💫 @kerrin221

yesterday i apologized to my boot bc it was untied https://t.co/2blnXMp3Rm

Reply Retweet Favorite
@kerrin221 / Twitter / Via Twitter: @kerrin221

"One time I laughed so hard looking at my subway sandwich that I had to go take a walk."

@TROLLGAWDD One time I laughed so hard looking at my subway sandwich that I had to go take a walk
diet dr kelp @babynoseblanch

@TROLLGAWDD One time I laughed so hard looking at my subway sandwich that I had to go take a walk

Reply Retweet Favorite
@babynoseblanch / Twitter / Via Twitter: @babynoseblanch

"I made two sandwiches because I forgot where I left the first one..."

@TROLLGAWDD I made two sandwiches because I forgot where I left the first one..
❁yanna❁ @ariannalema_

@TROLLGAWDD I made two sandwiches because I forgot where I left the first one..

Reply Retweet Favorite
@ariannalema_ / Twitter / Via Twitter: @ariannalema_
ADVERTISEMENT

"I put cream cheese in the microwave thinking it was the fridge this morning."

I put cream cheese in the microwave thinking it was the fridge this morning https://t.co/VaZuR4b9AV
Ricky S. #DefendDACA @RSalltheway

I put cream cheese in the microwave thinking it was the fridge this morning https://t.co/VaZuR4b9AV

Reply Retweet Favorite

The responses are now impairing people who are laughing too hard.

@TROLLGAWDD one time i tried to have a dance battle with myself. it's safe to say i won.
jo budden ✨ @brimarie423

@TROLLGAWDD one time i tried to have a dance battle with myself. it's safe to say i won.

Reply Retweet Favorite
@brimarie423 / Twitter / Via Twitter: @brimarie423
@TROLLGAWDD explain why I did this then
Con @onlysmokepenis

@TROLLGAWDD explain why I did this then

Reply Retweet Favorite
@onlysmokepenis / Twitter / Via Twitter: @onlysmokepenis
@TROLLGAWDD people's replies have me dying💀😂
K👑 @kaleyreneecc

@TROLLGAWDD people's replies have me dying💀😂

Reply Retweet Favorite
@kaleyreneecc / Twitter / Via Twitter: @kaleyreneecc

The other night I turned the volume all the way down on the TV to find my glasses.

One time I blow dried my pants for 30 mins straight. They were not wet and my roommate watched me the entire time https://t.co/JbYjCVwqpg
Juliet☆ @julietkallen

One time I blow dried my pants for 30 mins straight. They were not wet and my roommate watched me the entire time https://t.co/JbYjCVwqpg

Reply Retweet Favorite
@julietkallen / Twitter / Via Twitter: @julietkallen

I found them. It worked.

PSA: Weed impairs.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT