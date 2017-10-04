People Have Been Hilariously Debunking A "Weed Does Not Impair You" Tweet For 9 Months
"I watched two episodes of Parks And Rec before I realized it wasn't the Office."
In January, user @TROLLGAWDD (if that does not give you any indications, tonally) shared a message with the world: "Weed does not impair you," the person said.
People instantly challenged the claim...by offering some compelling anecdotes.
It's October, and people are still sharing their examples of high-larious impairment. "I watched 2 episodes of Parks and Rec before I realized it wasn't the Office."
Oh, Mr. Professor Doctor Man, if you know soooo much about weed...
Weed doesn't impair you, eh? "I had my blinker on for 10 minutes thinking it was a song," someone wrote.
"I googled the word 'home' because I got lost at 2am."
"I took a shower b/c I needed to wash my hands."
"Yesterday I apologized to my boot because it was untied."
"One time I laughed so hard looking at my subway sandwich that I had to go take a walk."
"I made two sandwiches because I forgot where I left the first one..."
"I put cream cheese in the microwave thinking it was the fridge this morning."
The responses are now impairing people who are laughing too hard.
The other night I turned the volume all the way down on the TV to find my glasses.
