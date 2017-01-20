BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

People Are Noticing Washington DC's Subways Are Unusually Empty On Trump's Inauguration Day

news

People Are Noticing Washington DC's Subways Are Unusually Empty On Trump's Inauguration Day

People are now sharing photos of packed Metro cars from 2013 and 2009 for comparison.

By Tanya Chen

Headshot of Tanya Chen

Tanya Chen

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on January 20, 2017, at 12:14 p.m. ET

Local commuters and visitors to Washington, DC, on Donald Trump's Inauguration Day are taking notice of how surprisingly barren the Metro is.

Deserted metro on #Inauguration morning. This is not what it looked like in 2008 &amp; 2012.
Alice Ollstein @AliceOllstein

Deserted metro on #Inauguration morning. This is not what it looked like in 2008 &amp; 2012.

Reply Retweet Favorite
Hardly a stampede to the Inauguration. Inside the Red Line at Adams Morgan en route to The Mall.
Evan Halper @evanhalper

Hardly a stampede to the Inauguration. Inside the Red Line at Adams Morgan en route to The Mall.

Reply Retweet Favorite

This comes a day after aerial shots of Thursday's inauguration concert showed the crowd barely filled the National Mall — a stark contrast to Obama's inauguration in 2009.

All Metro trains we have seen this AM are empty/not crowded. Not seeing huge crowds of people outside either.… https://t.co/qOcrBFOIIN
Sean Colahan @SeanColahan

All Metro trains we have seen this AM are empty/not crowded. Not seeing huge crowds of people outside either.… https://t.co/qOcrBFOIIN

Reply Retweet Favorite

Trump took the podium last night and thanked the crowd for showing up in the "thousands and thousands."

"It went all the way to the back," he said. "They never had so many people. And very few people ever had a concert at the Lincoln Memorial.”

Residents who have lived through several presidential inaugurations are commenting on how unusual it is for the Metro to be this vacant on the big day.

DC Metro is oddly empty this morning.
Alex Altman @aaltman82

DC Metro is oddly empty this morning.

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT
In case anyone thinks I'm exaggerating, here's a wider shot of my Metro train. Live at 5:15pm in DC
Fulana de Tal @soulamami

In case anyone thinks I'm exaggerating, here's a wider shot of my Metro train. Live at 5:15pm in DC

Reply Retweet Favorite
Current view on #Wmata
Bri Carter @ABC7Bri

Current view on #Wmata

Reply Retweet Favorite
It’s Inauguration Day! Why’s Metro so empty? https://t.co/ip4dYU8FTL
Washingtonian @washingtonian

It’s Inauguration Day! Why’s Metro so empty? https://t.co/ip4dYU8FTL

Reply Retweet Favorite

They said it was especially apparent following the 2009 and 2013 inaugurations, where DC subways suffered massive delays, strains, and closures several hours ahead of the actual event. People are now sharing photos they took four and eight years ago in the subways when they attended Obama's swearing-in.

.@evanhalper I took this photo on the Metro around this time in 2009...
Kate Sherrill MLS 📎 @KateSherrill

.@evanhalper I took this photo on the Metro around this time in 2009...

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT
@AliceOllstein This was L'Enfant Plaza stop on inauguration day '09. They had to keep the train in the station b/c… https://t.co/RCnlTrDvgS
Sherry Frost @frostnhstaterep

@AliceOllstein This was L'Enfant Plaza stop on inauguration day '09. They had to keep the train in the station b/c… https://t.co/RCnlTrDvgS

Reply Retweet Favorite
@AliceOllstein @stevekovach 8:18am Jan 20, 2009 jam packed
Aaron Pressman @ampressman

@AliceOllstein @stevekovach 8:18am Jan 20, 2009 jam packed

Reply Retweet Favorite

"This was the subway during Obama's inauguration. The opposite of empty," someone responded.

@AliceOllstein This was the subway during Obama's inauguration.The opposite of empty. #Inauguration
Aundra Hawkins @aundrahawkins

@AliceOllstein This was the subway during Obama's inauguration.The opposite of empty. #Inauguration

Reply Retweet Favorite
@AliceOllstein this was us at the Springfield station waiting for the first train the leave 2009
Jess @Jess4_RK

@AliceOllstein this was us at the Springfield station waiting for the first train the leave 2009

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

This video, taken by BuzzFeed News' Shani Hilton, shows the L'Enfant Plaza station on Jan. 21, 2009.

video-cdn.buzzfeed.com

The official account for WMATA (Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority) tweeted this morning with a breakdown of commuter statistics, and comparing them hour-to-hour to inaugurations of previous presidential cycles.

Metro Ridership: As of 11am, 193k trips taken so far today. (11am 1/20/13 = 317k, 11am 1/20/09 = 513k, 11am 1/20/05 = 197k) #wmata
Metro @wmata

Metro Ridership: As of 11am, 193k trips taken so far today. (11am 1/20/13 = 317k, 11am 1/20/09 = 513k, 11am 1/20/05 = 197k) #wmata

Reply Retweet Favorite

The Metro later tweeted a correction, saying the statistics were from Jan. 21, 2013, or that year's Inauguration Day, not Jan. 20, 2013.

CORRECTION

Obama was first elected president in 2008, but his inauguration was in 2009. An earlier version of this post misstated the year of his inauguration.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT