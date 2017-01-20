People Are Noticing Washington DC's Subways Are Unusually Empty On Trump's Inauguration Day
People are now sharing photos of packed Metro cars from 2013 and 2009 for comparison.
Local commuters and visitors to Washington, DC, on Donald Trump's Inauguration Day are taking notice of how surprisingly barren the Metro is.
This comes a day after aerial shots of Thursday's inauguration concert showed the crowd barely filled the National Mall — a stark contrast to Obama's inauguration in 2009.
Residents who have lived through several presidential inaugurations are commenting on how unusual it is for the Metro to be this vacant on the big day.
ADVERTISEMENT
They said it was especially apparent following the 2009 and 2013 inaugurations, where DC subways suffered massive delays, strains, and closures several hours ahead of the actual event. People are now sharing photos they took four and eight years ago in the subways when they attended Obama's swearing-in.
ADVERTISEMENT
"This was the subway during Obama's inauguration. The opposite of empty," someone responded.
ADVERTISEMENT
This video, taken by BuzzFeed News' Shani Hilton, shows the L'Enfant Plaza station on Jan. 21, 2009.
The official account for WMATA (Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority) tweeted this morning with a breakdown of commuter statistics, and comparing them hour-to-hour to inaugurations of previous presidential cycles.
The Metro later tweeted a correction, saying the statistics were from Jan. 21, 2013, or that year's Inauguration Day, not Jan. 20, 2013.
CORRECTION
Obama was first elected president in 2008, but his inauguration was in 2009. An earlier version of this post misstated the year of his inauguration.
-
Tanya Chen is a social news reporter for BuzzFeed and is based in Chicago.
Contact Tanya Chen at tanya.chen@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.