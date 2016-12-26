Here's What Happened To People From Some Of The Biggest Viral Stories Of 2016

Emerson Miller

After the initial burst of fame and press-touring — they named "traveling" and "going to events" as highlights — Lara and Holz returned to school.

However, the duo have much bigger ambitions once they graduate, they told BuzzFeed News, such as photography, videography, modeling, and learning more about the entertainment business.

To this day, they said strangers and classmates will still approach them and ask the same handful of questions.

"They always ask me, 'Do the voice' or 'Are you the Damn Daniel guy?' [or] 'How's Ellen?'" Holz said.

"'Are you still friends with Josh?' [and] 'Are you really in high school?'" are other questions they've been asked, Lara said.

The two have already started thinking beyond "Damn Daniel" when they graduate high school in 2018.

Holz said he wants to continue to make content for the internet, but he's always had a passion for photography and videography.

"I'll probably take a career in that direction," he said. "Who knows...I'm still young."

Lara is also focused on finishing school first. While he admitted he's not completely sure what his long-term goals are, he's "learning a lot about the entertainment business."

"For now, I am starting to create more videos and I just want to enjoy these next couple of years, maybe continue to model," he added.