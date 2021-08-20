VidCon Has Been Cancelled Again Due To Concerns Over COVID-19 And The Delta Variant

VidCon has been canceled due to increased concerns over COVID-19 and the Delta variant, organizers confirmed to BuzzFeed News on Friday.

The in-person event, which was supposed to feature TikTok as the title sponsor for the first time in its history, had been scheduled for October.

"Unfortunately, the recent growth of COVID-19 cases — which puts our youngest fans at heightened risk — coupled with evolving health and safety mandates, restrict us from hosting the inclusive event we all love so much," a spokesperson for the event told BuzzFeed News. "As a result, we have come to the difficult but right decision to cancel the 11th annual VidCon in Anaheim."

VidCon said it's now planning to organize an in-person conference for June 2022 at the Anaheim Convention Center in California.

The 2021 event had promised to be a fiscal and symbolic shift in the influence of some of the major social media platforms. In June, TikTok was announced as the event's title sponsor, taking over an almost decade-long reign from YouTube.

TikTok at the time said the deal strengthened "TikTok’s commitment to the creator community" and demonstrated "its incredible impact and lightning growth across the VidCon community."

Anyone who purchased a ticket for VidCon this year will be automatically transferred to the 2022 event, but they can request a refund at any time until next year's event, the organizers said.

When asked if TikTok will remain the title sponsor for next year, VidCon told BuzzFeed News it will "be sure to share sponsorship and programming updates in the near future."