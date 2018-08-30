UC Santa Cruz Is Asking Professors And Staff To Open Their Homes To Students Because Of A Housing Shortage

“I am writing to you today to see if you may be able to help us ... by offering a room for rent in your home to a UCSC student this fall,” reads the email, sent by Dave Keller, the executive director of housing services on UCSC’s campus.

Keller said there are currently several hundred incoming freshmen still without housing assignments — and a shortage of any available space for them on campus.

He’s asking faculty and staff to open their homes up for the entire academic year, if possible.

“The need is real and it is urgent,” he wrote.