TikTok Is Banning MLMs And Other "Content That Aims To Deceive People For Financial Gain"

TikTok announced updates to its community guidelines this week, which include a new policy against content related to multilevel marketing, Ponzi, and other "get rich quick" schemes.

In a statement to BuzzFeed News, a spokesperson for the company said it has "multiple measures in place to reduce the spread of misleading content, including content that aims to deceive people for financial gain."

On Tuesday, TikTok added to its "frauds and scams" guidelines a ban on "content that depicts or promotes phishing," "content that depicts or promotes Ponzi, multi-level marketing, or pyramid schemes," and "content that depicts or promotes investment schemes with promise of high returns, fixed betting, or any other types of scams."

The company hopes to protect users who are vulnerable to financial abuse.