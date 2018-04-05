A Server Played Along When A 3-Year-Old Girl Tried To Pay With A Fake Card And Got An Extra Tip

Wendell Davenport is a 22-year-old from Merrillville, Indiana. He's currently working as a server at a local Carrabba's Italian Grill.

On Tuesday during one of his shifts, he waited on a family with a 3-year-old girl. The little girl tried to take command the whole time and order for the whole table, which Davenport found hilarious and endearing.

"The little girl was talking ever since her family sat down," he told BuzzFeed News.

"She was trying to order the whole meal so I went ahead and let her," he added, laughing.