This Guy Asked For A Framed Clinton Photo At A Trump Hotel, And They Delivered

The staff apparently "smirked" at his request.

By Tanya Chen

Posted on October 7, 2016, at 4:16 p.m. ET

This is 29-year-old Jon Lorenzini. He lives in Queens, New York, but was in Chicago for a business trip. He told BuzzFeed News he gets a special rate at Trump International hotels, so that's where he stayed.

"I thought it would be great to go to a Trump business that didn't file Chapter 11," he said.

Lorenzini said he knew people could special-request photos for their hotel rooms, so prior to his Chicago trip, he called the hotel and asked for a "framed photo of Hillary Clinton."

And the staff at Trump Hotel & Tower Chicago delivered perfectly. "When I walked in I started laughing," he told BuzzFeed News. "They picked a very classy frame and photo of her."

Lorenzini mentioned that when he went up to the front desk to confirm his request, the employee smirked and "quietly said, 'That's funny.'"

And for the rest of his stay, he slept with a Hillary Clinton photo by his Trump bedside. He added that he was mostly impressed with the customer service at the hotel.
