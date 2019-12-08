The "Wonder Woman 1984" Trailer Is Finally Here And It Is Already Iconic
"Wonder Woman swinging from one lightning to the other is PEAK EXCELLENCE."
The Wonder Woman 1984 trailer dropped on Sunday and there is LASSO LIGHTNING and LOTS OF EXCITEMENT.
Once again starring Gal Gadot as the Amazon princess turned superhero, it's the second installment in franchise by director Patty Jenkins — and this time set during the Cold War. And Wonder Woman has a new foe, Cheetah, who will be played by Kristen Wiig.
It'll be the ninth entry in the DC Extended Universe and will also star Chris Pine, Pedro Pascal, Connie Nielsen, and Robin Wright. The movie's set to be released on June 5, 2020 — a long wait for fans of the original 2017 film.
Now, enough of formalities, info, and details. As you've already seen, the trailer has it all. And people were called to attention and immediately took note.
There is: One, Wiig in these glasses. And all of her big villain energy.
Two, and two words: Eagle armor.
And three: All of the lightning action and lasso-swinging.
We're ready.
