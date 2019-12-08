 Skip To Content
BuzzFeed News Home Reporting To You

The "Wonder Woman 1984" Trailer Is Finally Here And It Is Already Iconic

Trending

The "Wonder Woman 1984" Trailer Is Finally Here And It Is Already Iconic

"Wonder Woman swinging from one lightning to the other is PEAK EXCELLENCE."

By Tanya Chen

Picture of Tanya Chen Tanya Chen BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on December 8, 2019, at 5:06 p.m. ET

A new era of wonder begins. #WW84 in theaters June 5.
Wonder Woman @WonderWomanFilm

A new era of wonder begins. #WW84 in theaters June 5.

Reply Retweet Favorite

The Wonder Woman 1984 trailer dropped on Sunday and there is LASSO LIGHTNING and LOTS OF EXCITEMENT.

Once again starring Gal Gadot as the Amazon princess turned superhero, it's the second installment in franchise by director Patty Jenkins — and this time set during the Cold War. And Wonder Woman has a new foe, Cheetah, who will be played by Kristen Wiig.

It'll be the ninth entry in the DC Extended Universe and will also star Chris Pine, Pedro Pascal, Connie Nielsen, and Robin Wright. The movie's set to be released on June 5, 2020 — a long wait for fans of the original 2017 film.

Now, enough of formalities, info, and details. As you've already seen, the trailer has it all. And people were called to attention and immediately took note.

There is: One, Wiig in these glasses. And all of her big villain energy.

Kristen Wiig asking Wonder Woman if she’s ever been in love is my The L Word: Generation Q
collin @collinsapera

Kristen Wiig asking Wonder Woman if she’s ever been in love is my The L Word: Generation Q

Reply Retweet Favorite
people doubted kristen wiig as a villain yET LOOK AT HOW SHE ATE THAT
natalie ʬ⁸⁴ @thcmyscira

people doubted kristen wiig as a villain yET LOOK AT HOW SHE ATE THAT

Reply Retweet Favorite

Two, and two words: Eagle armor.

wonder woman fighting in the golden eagle armor. that's it that's the tweet #WW84
andre @nighztwing

wonder woman fighting in the golden eagle armor. that's it that's the tweet #WW84

Reply Retweet Favorite

And three: All of the lightning action and lasso-swinging.

wonder woman swinging from one lightning to the other is PEAK EXCELLENCE
númenwhórë @sIickslack

wonder woman swinging from one lightning to the other is PEAK EXCELLENCE

Reply Retweet Favorite
Wonder Woman 1984 serving us with all the lasso goodness we need #WW84
meez ʬ⁸⁴ @lonny_aster

Wonder Woman 1984 serving us with all the lasso goodness we need #WW84

Reply Retweet Favorite

We're ready.

Me waiting for the Wonder Woman 1984 trailer #WW84 #WonderWoman1984
dani. @miasthermopolis

Me waiting for the Wonder Woman 1984 trailer #WW84 #WonderWoman1984

Reply Retweet Favorite


ADVERTISEMENT