People Of Las Vegas Are Showing Us What The Real Spirit Of Their City Looks Like
"I feel like the whole world is getting to see the community aspect of Las Vegas. I'm proud of the resilience."
The city of Las Vegas is reeling following the horror and devastation of the shooting that killed at least 59 and injured more than 500 others on Sunday.
By Monday, many local residents were ready to lift their city up with hope. Long lines had already began forming at blood donation centers in the early hours of the morning following the news of the mass shooting.
They wrapped around corners and corners.
In fact, a handful of blood banks were reportedly full by early Monday morning.
ADVERTISEMENT
Food donations also filled hospitals and other donation sites.
One local Chinese restaurant even sent their employees to blood donation centers to distribute free food to the donors.
And one little girl showed up to a hospital with snacks and water to hand out, according a local reporter from KSNV News 3.
Las Vegas City Hall reporter Jamie Munks said she observed someone bringing cops coffee and donuts.
ADVERTISEMENT
Therapy dogs from the Chicago-area Lutheran Church Charities were also sent to a hospital where victims are being treated. "People need just a moment of sunshine in a terrible, terrible day," said Mike Millett of the organization told ABC 7 Chicago.
Many other loving and comforting doggos visited family members in waiting rooms.
NBC's Today coordinated a special and emotional reunion between a survivor and a man who saved his life. "I've been in the Army reserves for 10 years...I got my EMT shirt awhile back. I never did anything with it until the other night," James (the hero) said on air Tuesday.
A room full of survivors and witnesses at the Tropicana Hotel rose to their feet to applaud first responders when they arrived.
ADVERTISEMENT
A GoFundMe initiated early on by Clark County Commission Chair Steve Sisolak to support the families of victims has surpassed $3.7 million in donations.
And many Las Vegas residents had the same idea to show up to the famous "welcome" sign and drop off flowers, cards, and candles.
BuzzFeed News reporter Jim Dalrymple II recorded a group of people who stuck around after a vigil to sing and chant.
These moments of kindness, support, and community have impacted Las Vegans, and the country around them. "I'm proud of the resilience," one resident tweeted.
"Reminded today why I love my hometown. We take care of each other, unconditionally. Proud to be from the 702. Our city!" another added.
Las Vegas continues to demonstrate the spirit of "we got this."
-
Tanya Chen is a social news reporter for BuzzFeed and is based in Chicago.
Contact Tanya Chen at tanya.chen@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.
-
Remy Smidt is a reporter with BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Remy Smidt at remy.smidt@buzzfeed.com.