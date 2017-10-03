BuzzFeed News

People Of Las Vegas Are Showing Us What The Real Spirit Of Their City Looks Like

People Of Las Vegas Are Showing Us What The Real Spirit Of Their City Looks Like

"I feel like the whole world is getting to see the community aspect of Las Vegas. I'm proud of the resilience."

By Tanya Chen and Remy Smidt

Tanya Chen

Remy Smidt

Posted on October 3, 2017, at 4:55 p.m. ET

The city of Las Vegas is reeling following the horror and devastation of the shooting that killed at least 59 and injured more than 500 others on Sunday.

By Monday, many local residents were ready to lift their city up with hope. Long lines had already began forming at blood donation centers in the early hours of the morning following the news of the mass shooting.

Bridget Bennett @bridgetkbennett

They wrapped around corners and corners.

Ricky Davila @TheRickyDavila

In fact, a handful of blood banks were reportedly full by early Monday morning.

Mike Shoro @mike_shoro

Food donations also filled hospitals and other donation sites.

Heather Long @byHeatherLong

One local Chinese restaurant even sent their employees to blood donation centers to distribute free food to the donors.

CGTN @CGTNOfficial

And one little girl showed up to a hospital with snacks and water to hand out, according a local reporter from KSNV News 3.

Kelsey Thomas @KelseyNews3LV

Las Vegas City Hall reporter Jamie Munks said she observed someone bringing cops coffee and donuts.

Jamie Munks @JamieMunksRJ

Therapy dogs from the Chicago-area Lutheran Church Charities were also sent to a hospital where victims are being treated. "People need just a moment of sunshine in a terrible, terrible day," said Mike Millett of the organization told ABC 7 Chicago.

LCC K9 Comfort Dogs @K9ComfortDogs

Many other loving and comforting doggos visited family members in waiting rooms.

Heather Long @byHeatherLong

NBC's Today coordinated a special and emotional reunion between a survivor and a man who saved his life. "I've been in the Army reserves for 10 years...I got my EMT shirt awhile back. I never did anything with it until the other night," James (the hero) said on air Tuesday.

TODAY @TODAYshow

A room full of survivors and witnesses at the Tropicana Hotel rose to their feet to applaud first responders when they arrived.

ABC News @ABC

A GoFundMe initiated early on by Clark County Commission Chair Steve Sisolak to support the families of victims has surpassed $3.7 million in donations.

NateWantsToBOOtle @NateWantsToBtl

And many Las Vegas residents had the same idea to show up to the famous "welcome" sign and drop off flowers, cards, and candles.

Marissa Kynaston @marissaktnv

BuzzFeed News reporter Jim Dalrymple II recorded a group of people who stuck around after a vigil to sing and chant.

Jim Dalrymple II @JimDalrympleII

These moments of kindness, support, and community have impacted Las Vegans, and the country around them. "I'm proud of the resilience," one resident tweeted.

WAVE MMLZ @wavemmlz

"Reminded today why I love my hometown. We take care of each other, unconditionally. Proud to be from the 702. Our city!" another added.

Raymond Brewer @raybrewer21

Las Vegas continues to demonstrate the spirit of "we got this."

