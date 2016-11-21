We Talked To The Guy Behind The Best Meme Of 2016 And He's Been Laughing Nonstop

Reggie Sergile

Sergile, a Brooklyn native who now bounces between Miami and New York, was working as a server at Red Lobster for five years before his foray into battle-rapping when he was 20.

"I just got into it 'cause I was always a fan," he said of battling. "I was always watching them, and I knew I could really do this. At the time — and this sounded cocky — no one had my style. I was rapping punchline lines after lines after lines."

The battle with Jesse James was only his 4th match-up ever.

Sergile's said his exact thoughts when making the face to James after "he stumbled over a line" was, "Ohhh! Oh." He said a blunder like that in battle-rapping is reason enough to react to.

"It wasn't even close. I killed him," Sergile boasted of his win.