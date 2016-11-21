We Talked To The Guy Behind The Best Meme Of 2016 And He's Been Laughing Nonstop
"It's the internet. It doesn't bother me one bit. I actually like it."
By now, you must have seen or used this iconic expression — clipped, GIF'd, screencapped, photoshopped, memed —somewhere across your social media timelines. It's been dubbed the greatest meme of 2016.
Conceited's reaction was first GIF'd in early 2015, but it wasn't until well into 2016 that people in masses started picking it up. The memes are now delightfully extra and comically next-level.
BuzzFeed News tracked Conceited down, and had the absolute pleasure of discussing and, really, CTFU over, the genealogy of the meme and his unexpected fame. Meet 27-year-old Reggie Sergile.
Sergile said he first spotted his face being used last year for #ThanksgivingClapBack jokes, but it wasn't until close to Election Day this year that it started getting "really crazy."
Like everyone else, he said he has been making that face IRL more frequently — especially after Nov. 8.
His favorite memes, to date, has been the elaborate "calculator one" and the "20 selfies one."
Apparently, his friends have been ragging on him over his internet-fated fame, but it's nothing but "hilarity" to him.
"We've all done this before with other people," Sergile said of meme subjects. "It's the internet. It doesn't bother me one bit. I actually like it."
In fact, Sergile's actually grateful for the meme, if it brings new fans to his true passion of battle-rapping.
As for his future plans, Sergile is said he and Nick Cannon are working on a sitcom that’s without a title yet, but has “something to do with college.” To the coyness, we say:
