People Are Dying Over A Barbershop Sign That Put A Hi-Top Fade On Anne Hathaway

news

"Who did that to Anne."

By Tanya Chen

Tanya Chen

Posted on October 27, 2016, at 4:28 p.m. ET

People are hella confused after images started floating around online of a barbershop sign featuring what looks to be Anne Hathaway photoshopped with a hi-top fade haircut.

Twitter: @nutellaANDpizza

Well, confused by WTF this is, but mostly people are highly, highly entertained.

Twitter: @mileysbae
Twitter: @KevinAllred
Twitter: @THEKIDMERO
Twitter: @woahaydrian
Twitter: @woahaydrian

One guy, Jose Rodriguez (@NoHoesJose), told BuzzFeed News he was walking around Doraville, Georgia, when he spotted the sign and took a pic. He later shared it on Twitter.

Twitter: @NoHoesJose

"I saw it on a random street corner," he recalled.

Meliq Karim, one of the first people to share the images online, said they spotted the sign in Crown Heights, Brooklyn, as well.

"The name of the barbershop is Dominican Flow," Karim told BuzzFeed News. "But since they just opened up, you can't find them on Google."

An ~investigation~ led us to Dominican Flow Barbershop in Doraville, where at least one of the now-famous Anne Hathaway hi-top photos probably originated.

yelp.com

Now, did Anne Hathaway frequent this barbershop? BuzzFeed News has not yet been able to confirm.

Twitter: @MellowWithLemon

But it's definitely keeping people amused, and even a bit...inspired? They're impressed with the height and sharpness of Anne Hathaway's fade.

Twitter: @TheCandyyShop
Twitter: @ANggaPissedTho
Someone even changed their Twitter photo to it.

Twitter: @daniecal

While the question that still remains is WHO DID THIS, let's just enjoy that it was even done to begin with.

Twitter: @Quemini

UPDATE — BuzzFeed News has now learned the original photoshopped image is by an artist named Gayle Abrams who made a series of celebrity hair photoshops for a design website in 2012.

Gayle Abrams

UPDATE — Anne Hathaway herself has seen and shared the photoshop on Instagram with the caption, "Hi (top) #goals."

Instagram
Instagram: @annehathaway

BuzzFeed News has made a call to the barbershop to inquire further.

