Young people on TikTok are showing off their serious health symptoms as part of a "Coronavirus Check" meme on the platform. Despite getting criticism, the teens said making videos is helping them cope with the current crisis.

"I went onto TikTok because I knew it would bring me joy," 19-year-old Hanah Ayoub told BuzzFeed News.

Earlier this month, Ayoub shared a TikTok of herself during a hospital stay for a second cardiac ablation procedure, joking about it being a test for COVID-19. Her post has gone viral.

Even though in the TikTok she was not actually being tested for the virus, she has since been tested, and her results came back negative.

Ayoub, who's from Phoenix, said she had a seizure during her medical procedure that left her unconscious and bedridden for several hours. While scrolling through social media in her hospital bed, she "decided to joke about having COVID-19 since I was tested for it."



After getting backlash for making light of the situation and misrepresenting her hospitalization, she shared another TikTok apologizing and explaining herself last week.