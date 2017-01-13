BuzzFeed News

A Teen Refused To Give Up A McNugget Even After She Was Threatened With A Gun

The suspect was later arrested for attempted robbery.

By Tanya Chen

Posted on January 13, 2017, at 2:30 p.m. ET

On Wednesday, a 12-year-old boy pulled a gun on a 13-year-old girl in Harlem and demanded she give him a McDonald's chicken nugget.

The boy first asked his 13-year-old classmate for one of her chicken nuggets at an East Harlem McDonald&#x27;s, the NYPD confirmed to BuzzFeed News.After denying him one, the boy followed her into the nearby 6 train subway station and apparently threatened her with a gun, again demanding a chicken nugget.
Shannon Stapleton / Reuters

The 13-year-old not only denied the McNugget a second time, she smacked the gun from his hands and asked to be left alone, police said.

The victim reported the incident to school officials, and the suspect was later arrested for attempted robbery. NYPD told BuzzFeed News the suspect has been charged as a juvenile.
foursquare.com

