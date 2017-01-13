A Teen Refused To Give Up A McNugget Even After She Was Threatened With A Gun
The suspect was later arrested for attempted robbery.
On Wednesday, a 12-year-old boy pulled a gun on a 13-year-old girl in Harlem and demanded she give him a McDonald's chicken nugget.
The 13-year-old not only denied the McNugget a second time, she smacked the gun from his hands and asked to be left alone, police said.
