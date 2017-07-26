This Teen Said He Was Fired From McDonald's After Sharing Photos Of Mold In The Ice Cream Machine

Nick

"I thought [the machine] would be cleaned regularly," Nick said. He said that neither he, nor other general crew employees at this location, were ever told to clean the machine.

After repeated attempts to reach the LaPlace McDonald's, owner and operator John Valluzzo eventually sent BuzzFeed News a statement saying his restaurant "regularly conduct[s] in-person and online employee training sessions as well as internal inspections to ensure crew members are following safe food practices."

"In addition, we have a long history of passing regular health department inspections," Valluzzo said.