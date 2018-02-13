BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

This Guy Has People Trying To Spell A Sniff. It's Pretty Stupid But Also So Challenging.

news

This Guy Has People Trying To Spell A Sniff. It's Pretty Stupid But Also So Challenging.

"Snnnnnnuh?" ""Nnnnnnhhhhhhfffffss?" "Hmmf?"

By Tanya Chen

Headshot of Tanya Chen

Tanya Chen

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on February 13, 2018, at 12:48 p.m. ET

Muhammad Ali Kirkwood, a 28-year-old from Jonesboro, Arkansas, is your average user on Twitter. He muses about random funny shit, and he tweets about said random funny shit online.

Muhammad Ali Kirkwood

Kirkwood has garnered a nice amount of followers because of it — 13,800 of them.

Some of his greatest hits include "Weight doesn’t matter when I look for a woman . I ain’t that shallow".

And "How I sleep knowing I'm the family disappointment & everyone talks about me."

"I randomly come up with my tweets," he exclusively told BuzzFeed News.

On Sunday, Kirkwood posted the following challenge after he sniffed, and thought, I wonder how you spell it ? (Are you still reading this story? Thank you. You keep me employed.)

I got $750 to anybody that can spell the sound of a sniff😂😂😂
Legit Ali @BigBeard_Ali

I got $750 to anybody that can spell the sound of a sniff😂😂😂

Reply Retweet Favorite

"I got $750 to anybody that can spell the sound of a sniff," he wrote, laughing.

Kirkwood confirmed to BuzzFeed News that he "was gone off the strong" at the time of the thought.

ADVERTISEMENT

His tweet has been retweeted a couple thousand of times. But people have mostly, really, earnestly taken him up on the challenge.

@BigBeard_Ali Hhhffrrrrrmmf
Shay B. Black @1toprosper

@BigBeard_Ali Hhhffrrrrrmmf

Reply Retweet Favorite

A bunch of strangers are attempting to onomatopoeia-ize a human sniff.

@BigBeard_Ali Ffffrrhhhfhr ?
Bobby Boucher @ohgodshootme

@BigBeard_Ali Ffffrrhhhfhr ?

Reply Retweet Favorite
@BigBeard_Ali Schhnuuuuhhhh 😂😂
MAMA T ✨ @enamiat

@BigBeard_Ali Schhnuuuuhhhh 😂😂

Reply Retweet Favorite
@BigBeard_Ali Snnnnnnuh
cake face @ultradoenuht

@BigBeard_Ali Snnnnnnuh

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

"Hmmf?"

@BigBeard_Ali @Naomiquiles Hmmf
fonto @NickFunksta

@BigBeard_Ali @Naomiquiles Hmmf

Reply Retweet Favorite

"Nnnnnnhhhhhhfffffss?"

@BigBeard_Ali Nnnnnnhhhhhhhfffffffss
My name is my name @Choppnveggies

@BigBeard_Ali Nnnnnnhhhhhhhfffffffss

Reply Retweet Favorite

"SSSSSCCCCCUQQMM?"

@BigBeard_Ali SSSSSCCCCCCUQQMM
i want a church girl that go to church @TheYasaarEllis

@BigBeard_Ali SSSSSCCCCCCUQQMM

Reply Retweet Favorite

Miraculously and even more hilariously, people are actually sniffing out loud to try to break down its sound and match it to an English alphabet.

@FinesseAmour @BigBeard_Ali I think I did bout fiftylleven times. So much I started coughing 😂
TJ @Cheaper2beepher

@FinesseAmour @BigBeard_Ali I think I did bout fiftylleven times. So much I started coughing 😂

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

They're even upset with Kirkwood for enabling and inspiring this in the first place.

@BigBeard_Ali I'm almost mad at you got me over here looking for letters to this sound
Mawu 🌏 @sheispoetry

@BigBeard_Ali I'm almost mad at you got me over here looking for letters to this sound

Reply Retweet Favorite
I'm mad as fuck I'm really sitting here sniffin the air tryna figure out what to type in lmao this is why I need to… https://t.co/AEFaNVQ7SI
Alpo @iDntCareBruh

I'm mad as fuck I'm really sitting here sniffin the air tryna figure out what to type in lmao this is why I need to… https://t.co/AEFaNVQ7SI

Reply Retweet Favorite

"I'm sniffing hard as fuck trying to figure this out and someone just asked me if I need a tissue," someone tweeted.

@BigBeard_Ali I’m sniffing hard as fuck trying to figure this out and someone just asked me if I need a tissue 💀💀💀
Tatianna @TatiannaMonae

@BigBeard_Ali I’m sniffing hard as fuck trying to figure this out and someone just asked me if I need a tissue 💀💀💀

Reply Retweet Favorite

Kirkwood is wildly entertained by everyone's willingness to participate. But he is not actually serious about paying anyone $750 for it, to clarify.

Sssiff Pay up https://t.co/u1UR0OM9Sb
Down Since Day One ish.... @JDavis1007

Sssiff Pay up https://t.co/u1UR0OM9Sb

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

He said his favorite response so far, that made him laugh out loud, was "Sza."

@BigBeard_Ali Sza
Bhocolate Bhip Bookies @LyrAKAlly_Pink

@BigBeard_Ali Sza

Reply Retweet Favorite

As dumb as this whole stunt was, and as dumb as people feel (including me) for trying, this thread has brought a lot of joy to people's lives for one fleeting moment.

@BigBeard_Ali These tweets are why I love twitter. I'm shedding real tears laughing
Dark Kermit @DARKSIDEDKERMIT

@BigBeard_Ali These tweets are why I love twitter. I'm shedding real tears laughing

Reply Retweet Favorite

"People love to interact with crazy, silly, funny things," Kirkwood said.

And for anyone who is taking this challenge extremely seriously, "sniff" has often been cited as an onomatopoeia.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT