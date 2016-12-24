BuzzFeed News

A Girl Has Been Catching Her Classmate Matching His Shirt To His Drink Every Day In School

A "national hero" and "the greatest of all time" are only some of the titles people have given teen Brian Milan.

By Tanya Chen

Tanya Chen

Posted on December 24, 2016, at 12:42 p.m. ET

This is 16-year-old Brian Milan. He's currently a sophomore at a high school in Stafford County, Virginia. He's like a lot of kids at school, except he's been secretly pulling a hilariously slick and random as hell stunt since the start of the year.

Brian Milan

You see, one day near the beginning of the semester, Milan decided to match his shirt with his drink. All "as a joke" — with himself, he told BuzzFeed News.

Chloe Alwes

And he's apparently been doing it...

Chloe Alwes

Every day since.

Chloe Alwes
Milan said his inside joke — again, with himself — eventually led students, and even teachers, to start noticing. One of his peers, Chloe Alwes, started sneakily taking photos of Milan in class every day. Alwes told BuzzFeed News she started noticing a few months ago, but thought "at first it was an accident," she said.

Alwes said she and Milan aren&#x27;t super close friends, but they do sometimes chat and joke around in class. &quot;He&#x27;s a nice kid!&quot; she said of Milan. &quot;Very quiet, normally he keeps to himself.&quot; But her observations and suspicions eventually led her and another friend in class to just ask him, straight up, if he&#x27;s been intentionally matching his shirt with his different drinks every day. &quot;My friend and I asked and he said he did on purpose,&quot; she recalled. &quot;I&#x27;m not sure why but it&#x27;s hilarious.&quot;
Chloe Alwes

Alwes eventually posted some of her documentations to Twitter, where it's since exploded. Her photos of Milan have been retweeted over 123,000 times, and have even found their way on Reddit and all over Instagram.

he matches his drink and shirt everyday
chloe @oldirtyfuckaroo

he matches his drink and shirt everyday

People are picking up on Milan's now-iconic steez, and are calling him a "national hero" and the "greatest of all time."

@oldirtyfuckaroo and he carries it in a Fiji bottled can, this guy is a national hero
Jesús Pablo @xanaxdeprived

@oldirtyfuckaroo and he carries it in a Fiji bottled can, this guy is a national hero

@oldirtyfuckaroo @sindhuyeah lmao my dude the GOAT .. 🙏🏻
@mypandashallfly

@oldirtyfuckaroo @sindhuyeah lmao my dude the GOAT .. 🙏🏻

@oldirtyfuckaroo legend
enes @goaIkick

@oldirtyfuckaroo legend

People are enamored with and highly entertained by him.

@oldirtyfuckaroo This wild af 😂😭
Brian Milan @brian_cashoout

@oldirtyfuckaroo This wild af 😂😭

@oldirtyfuckaroo this is adorable
🍑 @free21savage

@oldirtyfuckaroo this is adorable

@oldirtyfuckaroo omg this makes me happy ??
Sarah |-/ @Saramelindacob

@oldirtyfuckaroo omg this makes me happy ??

For those wondering what it is in Milan's water bottles, he's said it's different flavors of Gatorade or Kool-Aid.

@oldirtyfuckaroo @blogdiva What the fuck is that crap? Fiji water isn’t red OR blue - does he use Mio or something? Food coloring?
Lars Olsson @larsolsson

@oldirtyfuckaroo @blogdiva What the fuck is that crap? Fiji water isn’t red OR blue - does he use Mio or something? Food coloring?

Someone pondered what he'd wear if one day there was actually water in his bottle...

@oldirtyfuckaroo i wonder what he'd wear if he drank water lmao
Vanessa @Sixties_Love

@oldirtyfuckaroo i wonder what he'd wear if he drank water lmao

...To which someone else responded with this image:

@Sixties_Love @oldirtyfuckaroo probably this
święty krab @niesmiesznosc

@Sixties_Love @oldirtyfuckaroo probably this

The joke has been going on for so long, that whenever Alwes isn't at school, Milan sends her a photo of his matching OOTD.

@oldirtyfuckaroo he wanted to make sure i was aware bc i wasnt there today LMAO
paige 🍒 @paigebxiley

@oldirtyfuckaroo he wanted to make sure i was aware bc i wasnt there today LMAO

She said sometimes she, or other peers, will actually request colors.

On this particular day, depicted above, they had asked for "red."

She adds that there are days Milan will match the bottle, instead of the drink. But coordination is the key. "Always gotta look good for the ladies," she joked.

Milan is planning to keep the schtick up for "awhile." And as he was speaking to BuzzFeed News, he informed us that even then he was matching.

Brian Milan

Milan said he's currently spending time with his family for the holidays. "My parents laughed when I told them" of the ongoing shirt/drink stunt, he said.

