This Guy Found Out He Spelled Creatively In Preschool And People Are Now Hilariously Ragging On Him

"You know what they say, be there or be SgR!"

This is 20-year-old Salvador Perez Jr. from Imperial, California. Over the weekend, his mom was cleaning a drawer out and discovered an old worksheet from when Perez was in preschool.

Perez told BuzzFeed News his mom immediately went to show everyone in their family because the worksheet — which had him draw different shapes and name them — "was extremely funny," he said.

Perez, who must have been no older than 4 or 5 years old, had hilariously and phonetically tried to spell out some of these shapes: "SgR," "Srko," "SDr," "Dimn," "Ritigo," ChRiego" (this one destroyed me 💀).

"I was surprised that she had something this old," he said of his mom holding on to this for so long.

"I guess she had also had it laminated a long time ago to save it because of how funny it was."