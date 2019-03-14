Sephora Has Dropped YouTuber And Influencer Olivia Jade Amid The College Admissions Cheating Scandal

Sephora has officially ended its partnership with Olivia Jade Giannulli, the 19-year-old YouTuber and daughter of Lori Loughlin, who's at the center of the nationwide college admissions cheating scam.



In a statement to BuzzFeed News, the makeup giant said that "after careful review of recent developments, we have made the decision to end the Sephora Collection partnership with Olivia Jade."



The decision is effective immediately, and the collaborative products have seemingly already been pulled from the company's website.



Giannulli's partnership with Sephora to create her own custom pressed powder palette was short-lived. The teen announced the collaboration only in December of last year with a YouTube video on her channel.



Titled, "OLIVIA JADE X SEPHORA COLLECTION (holy sh*t)," Giannulli shows fans the final Sephora palette product and walks them through the creation and color selection process.



"Oh my god, they're perfect," she recorded herself reacting to her own Sephora palette.