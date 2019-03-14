Sephora Has Dropped YouTuber And Influencer Olivia Jade Amid The College Admissions Cheating Scandal
The teen had enthusiastically announced her collaboration in a YouTube vlog posted just four months ago.
Sephora has officially ended its partnership with Olivia Jade Giannulli, the 19-year-old YouTuber and daughter of Lori Loughlin, who's at the center of the nationwide college admissions cheating scam.
In a statement to BuzzFeed News, the makeup giant said that "after careful review of recent developments, we have made the decision to end the Sephora Collection partnership with Olivia Jade."
The decision is effective immediately, and the collaborative products have seemingly already been pulled from the company's website.
Giannulli's partnership with Sephora to create her own custom pressed powder palette was short-lived. The teen announced the collaboration only in December of last year with a YouTube video on her channel.
Titled, "OLIVIA JADE X SEPHORA COLLECTION (holy sh*t)," Giannulli shows fans the final Sephora palette product and walks them through the creation and color selection process.
"Oh my god, they're perfect," she recorded herself reacting to her own Sephora palette.
Earlier this week, Loughlin and her husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, were indicted for allegedly paying $500,000 in bribes to get their two daughters into USC as recruits for the crew team. The complaint alleges that neither Giannulli or her sister played the sport.
BuzzFeed News has reached out to Giannulli for comment.
-
Tanya Chen is a social news reporter for BuzzFeed and is based in Chicago.
Contact Tanya Chen at tanya.chen@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.