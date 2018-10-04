A Senator Just Tweeted A Photo Of Himself And No One Knows Why
Yep....that's you....senator....
On Thursday — amid tense deliberations about Brett Kavanaugh's Supreme Court nomination and his own public commentary on the matter — Sen. Patrick Leahy tweeted a photo of himself.
For what reason? No one knows. BuzzFeed News has reached out to his office to inquire.
The senator from Vermont was being quite active on the social media platform, tweeting and retweeting his thoughts on the FBI investigation into the allegations against Kavanaugh and about his "temperament."
And then, a selfie.
People were like, "K?"
Some thought he looked great, though.
Because does one ever need a reason to share a photo of themselves if one is feeling themselves?
It was very humanizing and relatable.
And the American people got the message loud and clear, senator.
Some wondered if he was hacked, or if the photo was actually of him. Leahy confirmed it was certainly his own selfie by retweeting the selfie and adding, "yep... that's me..."
And we were all like, "Yep...that's you..."
No one knows exactly what is happening.
It may just be a moment left unexplained, or it could be "a watershed moment in proving the versatility and adaptability of memes on the internet."
Or we're all just a bit delirious from the week. After tweeting and confirming his selfie, Sen. Leahy proceeded to return to his regularly scheduled tweets.
-
