This College Student Has Been Hilariously Trolling His Friends With A "Seinfeld" Door Sensor

"Now just grease the floor so people come sliding in like Kramer."

By Tanya Chen

Tanya Chen

Posted on October 11, 2017, at 1:14 p.m. ET

Evan Genuise, 18, is a freshman at Northern Arizona University where he's pursuing electrical engineering and computer science.

About a month ago, Genuise came across a YouTube tutorial from user Chloe Alix demonstrating how to install a motion sensor that triggers the Seinfeld theme/riff. "As soon as I saw the video I wanted to make one," he said.

"I thought it would be hilarious to rig my dorm with a sensor that played random transitions from the Seinfeld show," he told BuzzFeed News.

He had an extra Arduino board (as instructed by Alix's YouTube video), and gathered the rest of the required parts.

It took him about a month of trial and error to have it installed successfully.

Last week, after successfully rigging it on his dorm door, he filmed his friend walking in and captured his priceless reaction.

I build a door sensor for my dorm
evan🐸 @earth2evn

I build a door sensor for my dorm

Genuise has been trolling his friends and visitors since. He said he plans to keep the sensor on his door "forever — This shit is hilarious."

@earth2evn / Twitter
People online have hilariously imagined this exact plan playing out over the next four years of their college years, and how annoyed his friends will become.

@earth2evn @Twilox_ His face just drains of life once he hears the music.
Pink-Espeon 🎃 @PinkEspeon

@earth2evn @Twilox_ His face just drains of life once he hears the music.

@Twilox_ Just imagine the scenario where for the past 4 years every time someone does something, the guy recording…
Pink-Espeon 🎃 @PinkEspeon

@Twilox_ Just imagine the scenario where for the past 4 years every time someone does something, the guy recording… https://t.co/fwTQcukaA0

@earth2evn @p01arst0rm My smile grows wider as his loses all will to live
Vianessa @UDotV

@earth2evn @p01arst0rm My smile grows wider as his loses all will to live

It's Seinfeld, IRL.

@solarrika @earth2evn another great advancement in humanity's quest to turn our existence into a perfect replicatio…
Dorito Joe @crikeyJoe

@solarrika @earth2evn another great advancement in humanity's quest to turn our existence into a perfect replicatio… https://t.co/LlxM6MjFrB

The sensor has inspired evil-genius, troll-y friends everywhere. "I want one with a proximity sensor that says SOME when somebody's outside and then - BODY ONCE TOLD ME once they open the door."

I want one with a proximity sensor that says SOME when somebody's outside and then -BODY ONCE TOLD ME once they ope…
🎃Chloe Aargh-dams💀 @addamschloe

I want one with a proximity sensor that says SOME when somebody's outside and then -BODY ONCE TOLD ME once they ope… https://t.co/NKhs8vqTfT

"I would do this, but with the background crowd cheering loudly."

@earth2evn I would do this, but with background crowd cheering loudly
ThatSpookyGuy (Boo) @WinchesterMCNL

@earth2evn I would do this, but with background crowd cheering loudly

"Now just grease the floor so people come sliding in like Kramer."

@earth2evn Now just grease the floor so people come sliding in like Kramer
💛🎃B.B. Hoodlum🎃💛 @TrashBoiAlex

@earth2evn Now just grease the floor so people come sliding in like Kramer

People got very imaginative. "Imagine walking in on ur bf/gf cheating and hearing the Seinfeld bass line."

Lmaoooo imagine walking in on ur bf/gf cheating and hearing the Seinfeld bass line
Bryan @BryanFadriquela

Lmaoooo imagine walking in on ur bf/gf cheating and hearing the Seinfeld bass line https://t.co/XvVW9jDWwC

As far as using your education and powers for good and evil, the bar has been set quite high, according to Twitter.

The bar has been set at the edge of the solar system
reez @ReeseKoltvet

The bar has been set at the edge of the solar system https://t.co/zxjflFrNAB

Lmaoooo this is going in my first house
Murder Not Muckduck @JayOnFuego32

Lmaoooo this is going in my first house https://t.co/HC1DOdIjor

Genuise said he's glad others are now inspired to learn about electronics while having fun. He said he was greatly inspired to explore and experiment with gadgets by his late friend Stephen Foster, who died in a car crash two years ago.

Genuise became friends with Foster in marching band during his sophomore year of high school. He said Foster had been working on a portable Nintendo 64 project which "blew my mind," he said. "Stephen was an incredibly helpful person," he said. "Without him, I'm not sure if I would've ever gotten into electronics. I owe it all to him." "Stephen would have loved the Seinfeld sensor," he added.
Stephen Foster

Genuise became friends with Foster in marching band during his sophomore year of high school. He said Foster had been working on a portable Nintendo 64 project which "blew my mind," he said.

"Stephen was an incredibly helpful person," he said. "Without him, I'm not sure if I would've ever gotten into electronics. I owe it all to him."

"Stephen would have loved the Seinfeld sensor," he added.

BuzzFeed News has also reached out to YouTube instructor Chloe Alix for reaction to this IRL application of their mastermind creation.

Look what you've done, Chloe Alix.

YouTube instructor Chloe Alix told BuzzFeed News if anyone is extra curious about her own tutorial, among other functions, she's even engineered and coded her equipment so they "trigger a smoke machine while playing air horn sounds."

Dangerous, dangerous stuff for roommates everywhere.
Chloe Alix

Dangerous, dangerous stuff for roommates everywhere.

