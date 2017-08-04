People online are unsure if they should be cackling or crying at Serena's eighth grade "dare" to Will.

Fellas, lets start a support group. Tweet about the time you got curved the worst

This past weekend, a 25-year-old from Surrey, British Columbia, named Will came across this old tweet asking "fellas" to share a time they were brutally rejected by girl.

"I ain't played since," he claimed in the tweet (that has since gone hugely viral).

When I was younger, we were playing truth or dare at this party and this cute girl I liked dared me to go home 😐 I… https://t.co/BZlQFJtQqJ

Will recalled a time in middle school that he has never truly lived down. He shared a 140-character summary of a party where he and a group of friends played "truth or dare."

I keep tellin ya'll I'll tell you the whole story but I always forget to lmao

Will followed up with his own tweet, telling those curious about the incident that he would relay the whole story.

He's finally relayed the whole story to BuzzFeed News: "It was the summer before eighth grade," he began. "One of my friends invited me to a party that was supposed to be the biggest party before school started."

Everyone was picking truths! There was nothing major, though, just stuff like, 'Have you ever kissed so-and-so?' etc. So Serena gets chosen to go against me. I didn't want to say truth so she'd think I was a pussy. I picked dare. I thought she'd pick something fun...

His crush at the time, a girl named Serena, was there. Someone at the party had the idea of gathering in a circle to play Truth or Dare, and, well, we'll have Will tell the rest:

Will said that's when Serena turned to him with a "smirk" across her face.

"She gives me a smirk and said, 'I dare you to go home,' and everyone started laughing. And I started laughing 'cause I didn't even believe it."

Will told BuzzFeed News he was laughing and playing along — but he was actually really hurt inside.

"I was hurt. It was a shock," he said. "It was completely different than what I was expecting."

Will said he then proceeded to get up from the Truth or Dare circle, and wanted to go home. "Everyone was stopping me, saying it was 'just a joke.' I said, 'No, I actually got to go home anyway.' I walked home. It was a 20-minute walk. It was pretty upsetting. But now it's a funny story."