BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

People Are Screaming After A Confused Grandma Actually Prayed For Nicki Minaj At Church

news

People Are Screaming After A Confused Grandma Actually Prayed For Nicki Minaj At Church

"A praying grandma is the only thing that's gonna save Nicki right now."

By Tanya Chen

Headshot of Tanya Chen

Tanya Chen

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on February 27, 2017, at 4:25 p.m. ET

This is 25-year-old Raven from Atlanta. She, like many others, listened to the lethal, seven-minute Nicki Minaj diss track from Remy Ma over the weekend and had serious feelings about it.

Raven

And this is Raven's "church-going, praying grandmother" Johnnie. She did not listen to the diss track. Johnnie prefers gospel or jazz, her granddaughter told BuzzFeed News.

Raven said she isn&#x27;t even sure her grandmother knows who Nicki or Remy are. But if you ever asked Johnnie to sincerely think about another person hurting and keep them in her prayers — even if they are a stranger — &quot;she definitely will, no matter what,&quot; Raven said.
Raven

Raven said she isn't even sure her grandmother knows who Nicki or Remy are.

But if you ever asked Johnnie to sincerely think about another person hurting and keep them in her prayers — even if they are a stranger — "she definitely will, no matter what," Raven said.

So when Raven reacted to the diss track, joking to people attending church on Sunday to make sure "y'all put Nicki on your prayer request in the morning," her grandmother saw it and thought it was a real friend of Raven's in need. She immediately responded and said she "absolutely will" pray for "Nicki" at church.

&quot;I&#x27;m sure she probably thought [Nicki and Remy] are my friends or something,&quot; Raven said. &quot;She is very involved at church and has been most of her life.&quot;
Raven / Facebook

"I'm sure she probably thought [Nicki and Remy] are my friends or something," Raven said. "She is very involved at church and has been most of her life."

Raven said she was "crying real tears" after seeing Johnnie's comments on Sunday. And after she shared it online, so was everyone else.

BUT I HAD A PRAYING GRANDMOTHER
Raveena @RaveenTheDream

BUT I HAD A PRAYING GRANDMOTHER

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT
@RaveenTheDream I am choking 😂😂😂
Jaime Primak @JaimePrimak

@RaveenTheDream I am choking 😂😂😂

Reply Retweet Favorite
😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/Zo2Fs4fd43
nikaliciously Nikki @songsaboutnikki

😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/Zo2Fs4fd43

Reply Retweet Favorite
😂😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/XVlCVjtyyo
MD 👀 @mdorsey92

😂😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/XVlCVjtyyo

Reply Retweet Favorite

As much as it was hilarious, people have real respect for Johnnie and her unconditional love for people she doesn't even know.

@RaveenTheDream aye man ya Grandma is as real as they come
GP @requestGranted

@RaveenTheDream aye man ya Grandma is as real as they come

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT
@RaveenTheDream you must be blessed then cuz LISTEN. She was at the READY.
DK Uzoukwu @DKuzLA

@RaveenTheDream you must be blessed then cuz LISTEN. She was at the READY.

Reply Retweet Favorite
@RaveenTheDream grams just living right. Nothing like grandmas prayer
GP @requestGranted

@RaveenTheDream grams just living right. Nothing like grandmas prayer

Reply Retweet Favorite

Someone joked that Johnnie might even fix a plate of food for this "Nicki."

@RaveenTheDream She gone have you drop a plate of food off to her 😂
Angry Gay Guy @squiddy54

@RaveenTheDream She gone have you drop a plate of food off to her 😂

Reply Retweet Favorite

And someone else requested to be a part of her prayers as well. "I need a new job and the confidence to leave my current one," they responded.

@RaveenTheDream 1. This is amazing. 2. Can I ask myself to her prayer list? I need a new job and the confidence to leave my current one.
Llama Bae @HerSoulWrites

@RaveenTheDream 1. This is amazing. 2. Can I ask myself to her prayer list? I need a new job and the confidence to leave my current one.

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

Other folks just went in again. "A praying grandma is the only thing that's gonna save Nicki right now." 💀

A praying grandma is the only thing that's gonna save Nicki right now https://t.co/nABq1PlMtj
Cherchez La Femme @FrankieVtotheD

A praying grandma is the only thing that's gonna save Nicki right now https://t.co/nABq1PlMtj

Reply Retweet Favorite

Raven told BuzzFeed News she's almost certain her grandmother filled out a prayer request at church for "her granddaughter's friend Nicki," she said.

"You dun put me on that tweeter machine" My grandma 😂😂😂
Raveena @RaveenTheDream

"You dun put me on that tweeter machine" My grandma 😂😂😂

Reply Retweet Favorite

"If she says she'll pray over something, she will," Raven added, laughing.

Raven also said she'll talk to Grandma Johnnie soon about the mix-up, and will update us about how that conversation goes.

"But I absolutely will not let her listen to the [Remy Ma] song," she said.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT