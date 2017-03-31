People Are Applauding A Woman For Correcting A Man's Comment About Being "Small Enough"
"Tell them to tweet less and go to the gym more," someone added.
On Wednesday, 20-year-old Bekkah was scrolling through her Twitter timeline when she paused at this tweet. It romanticized that ~cute lifty thing~ couples do and suggested the woman in a relationship needed to be "small enough" to do it.
Evidently, people found the ~cute lifty thing~ pretty ~cute~ and ~relationship goals.~ But people also found the entire notion pretty ridiculous.
Bekkah told BuzzFeed News she raised an eyebrow for sure. "I know a girl doesn't need to be small to be lifted by a man," she said. "I'm 5 foot 9!"
So she decided to issue a small ~counterpoint~ to @GirlThatsSlim. "She doesn't need to be small, he just needs to be strong enough," she clapped back.
ADVERTISEMENT
And folks — mostly women — could not stand up and clap for it fast enough.
"Tell them to tweet less and go to the gym more," someone said.
"Tired of tall girls getting treated like men. We are still delicate and precious," someone added.
Some men also applauded her comment.
ADVERTISEMENT
"Bicep curls and deadlift should do the trick," another guy joked.
But a lot of guys still thought it wouldn't ~look right~ if a woman was too tall for the ~cute lifty thing.~
To these men, Bekkah responds: "Sorry, guys, didn't mean to offend. Just raising awareness that bigger and taller girls can be easily lifted with a bit of strength."
BuzzFeed News reached out to @GirlThatsSlim. He responded to all of the new discussions arising from his original tweet, and believed the criticisms of his "small enough" comment are a "double standard."
But he said he ultimately doesn't care that much about the debate: "I'm just mad she got more retweets than me," he joked.
-
Tanya Chen is a social news reporter for BuzzFeed and is based in Chicago.
Contact Tanya Chen at tanya.chen@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.