People Are Applauding A Woman For Correcting A Man's Comment About Being "Small Enough"

People Are Applauding A Woman For Correcting A Man's Comment About Being "Small Enough"

"Tell them to tweet less and go to the gym more," someone added.

By Tanya Chen

Tanya Chen

Posted on March 31, 2017, at 4:54 p.m. ET

On Wednesday, 20-year-old Bekkah was scrolling through her Twitter timeline when she paused at this tweet. It romanticized that ~cute lifty thing~ couples do and suggested the woman in a relationship needed to be "small enough" to do it.

when she's small enough for you to do this to her &gt;&gt;&gt;&gt;&gt;
slim hokage @GirlThatsSlim

when she's small enough for you to do this to her &gt;&gt;&gt;&gt;&gt;

The tweet has gone viral, with now over 15,000 retweets.

The user @GirlThatsSlim then followed up with his own tweet and said, "shit I want a girl who can do that to me."

Evidently, people found the ~cute lifty thing~ pretty ~cute~ and ~relationship goals.~ But people also found the entire notion pretty ridiculous.

@GirlThatsSlim
manny👷🏻‍♂️ @mwmyrin2

@GirlThatsSlim

Bekkah told BuzzFeed News she raised an eyebrow for sure. "I know a girl doesn't need to be small to be lifted by a man," she said. "I'm 5 foot 9!"

Bekkah

So she decided to issue a small ~counterpoint~ to @GirlThatsSlim. "She doesn't need to be small, he just needs to be strong enough," she clapped back.

she really doesn't need to be small, he just needs to be strong enough. https://t.co/RFNiSPlW0H
B @bekkahldn

she really doesn't need to be small, he just needs to be strong enough. https://t.co/RFNiSPlW0H

She said she was only trying to have him "look at the original tweet from a different perspective."

Bekkah's response has gone viral on its own, with more than 37,000 retweets currently.

And folks — mostly women — could not stand up and clap for it fast enough.

@bekkahldn
✨Ryan_Nicole_✨ @Minnie__804

@bekkahldn

"Tell them to tweet less and go to the gym more," someone said.

@bekkahldn tell them to tweet less and go to the gym more
Tugbèfia. @MyKneeKing

@bekkahldn tell them to tweet less and go to the gym more

"Tired of tall girls getting treated like men. We are still delicate and precious," someone added.

@bekkahldn THANK YOUUUU!!! Tired of tall/girls getting treated like men. We are still delicate and precious 🙄
MRS SKENG 😤 @Siimzo

@bekkahldn THANK YOUUUU!!! Tired of tall/girls getting treated like men. We are still delicate and precious 🙄

Some men also applauded her comment.

@bekkahldn ☝🏾
Achie @_Achie_

@bekkahldn ☝🏾

"Bicep curls and deadlift should do the trick," another guy joked.

@bekkahldn @lyssa_divin Bicep curls and deadlift should do the trick
Next Weeknd @Mr_Gonzo_

@bekkahldn @lyssa_divin Bicep curls and deadlift should do the trick

But a lot of guys still thought it wouldn't ~look right~ if a woman was too tall for the ~cute lifty thing.~

@bekkahldn @thebjsimmons Shit gonna look like this if she 6'0 💀
22 SAVAGE🏀 @fonsexi

@bekkahldn @thebjsimmons Shit gonna look like this if she 6'0 💀

@bekkahldn it ain't gone look right if she 6'0 too lmao
$uzy6$peed 🤡 @thebjsimmons

@bekkahldn it ain't gone look right if she 6'0 too lmao

To these men, Bekkah responds: "Sorry, guys, didn't mean to offend. Just raising awareness that bigger and taller girls can be easily lifted with a bit of strength."

The only backlash I'm receiving on this tweet is from guys who can obvs only lift small tings. 😅
B @bekkahldn

The only backlash I'm receiving on this tweet is from guys who can obvs only lift small tings. 😅

BuzzFeed News reached out to @GirlThatsSlim. He responded to all of the new discussions arising from his original tweet, and believed the criticisms of his "small enough" comment are a "double standard."

"Why does a man have to be strong enough to pick up a woman?" he asked rhetorically. "Why does a man have to meet a woman's standards by being 'strong enough' but a woman can't be 'small enough'? Double standards."

But he said he ultimately doesn't care that much about the debate: "I'm just mad she got more retweets than me," he joked.

@Lemon_Tom lol hunny the whole point of the tweet was that not only small girls can be lifted. next???
B @bekkahldn

@Lemon_Tom lol hunny the whole point of the tweet was that not only small girls can be lifted. next???

