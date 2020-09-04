I Think I Like This New TikTok House And I’m Trying To Process Why

One-part of this week's newsletter: Why all of the TikTok houses have turned me off to the concept, but why I've taken to The House Nobody Asked For.

“Houses” on TikTok, AKA collectives of young creators who live together and collaborate, have become ubiquitous. There’s Hype House, Sway LA, Clubhouse, and the list goes on. As far as business goes, combining everyone’s accounts seems pretty wise.



But content-wise, abundance does not always breed better quality. Putting a bunch of nice-looking people — with vanilla personalities — together does not create more interesting TikToks. It just makes a large vanilla sundae swirl. It’s not for me! However, I was caught off guard this past week when I kept coming across videos from a new TikTok House on my For You page — and enjoyed them. Like other houses, The House Nobody Asked For is a group of eight young TikTokers who each have their own relatively large followings. However, unlike the other houses, the eight personalities seem to have their own...what’s the-word I’m-searching for...ah, personalities!



As opposed to other TikTok houses, which feature many of same kinds of people melting into each other, The House Nobody Asked For (THNAF) seems to play up each of their members’ shticks. All of the members are comedians, with their own act, so many of their videos are one large sketch cut with mini one-liners. It’s a bit chaotic, but it works. Their bits are funny, and I actually get to know each member individually. They also don’t look like each other, which helps. I reached out to one of them, Will Mahony, who first formed the group in July because he wanted to quarantine with other TikTokers he liked. I asked him why he thinks their house feels different than others on the app. In a nutshell, he thinks it’s the self-awareness, and being in on the joke. “We came up with the name just knowing that there were so many houses on TikTok that people were starting to say like, ‘Why is everyone making a house all of the sudden...like, who asked for all these houses?’” Will said.“We just thought it’d be a funny concept just realizing, yeah, literally not a single person asked for this house to come together. It’s just such a random group of comedy creators across TikTok with different styles. Not a single soul was like, ‘Yo, I can’t wait for that Polo Boy x Anthpo collab!’ … Nobody asked for us, but here we are anyway.”

