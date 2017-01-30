BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

People Are Intensely Debating The Merits Of Pineapple Pizza After This Viral Tweet

news

People Are Intensely Debating The Merits Of Pineapple Pizza After This Viral Tweet

"Pineapple is the best pizza topping" vs. "Pineapple stole my job, spit in my mom's face, burned my house."

By Tanya Chen

Headshot of Tanya Chen

Tanya Chen

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on January 30, 2017, at 1:52 p.m. ET

This is 21-year-old Adrian Miranda who goes by @OriginalSDM on Twitter. Miranda has become somewhat of a shit-stirrer of an online pineapple pizza war.

Adrian Miranda

Miranda told BuzzFeed News he wanted to provoke "pineapple on pizza haters," so on Saturday evening, he urged people to retweet these two photos of a pizza slice heavily layered with pineapple cubes. And people came through with the RTs — there are over 112,000 currently.

wuss poppin twitter, retweet to ruin a pineapple on pizza haters timeline
nuevo guacc @OriginalSDM

wuss poppin twitter, retweet to ruin a pineapple on pizza haters timeline

Reply Retweet Favorite

Miranda admitted that pineapple isn't even "the best pizza ingredient" to him, although he does like it a lot. He just wanted to ruffle some feathers.

(He also confirmed that he diced and topped the pineapple on the pizza slice himself).

All through the weekend, pineapple lovers used Miranda's tweet to proudly pronounce their love for the topping.

i love pineapple on pizza, pls roast me❤ https://t.co/GpHPQnSi5P
leia✨ @caribbeanate

i love pineapple on pizza, pls roast me❤ https://t.co/GpHPQnSi5P

Reply Retweet Favorite
i love pineapple pizza. Don't @ me. https://t.co/dmWpwk4VVz
sam bam♡ @_mxnet_

i love pineapple pizza. Don't @ me. https://t.co/dmWpwk4VVz

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

At the same time, pineapple haters around the world denounced his photos. In fact, they were sickened by them.

I threw up https://t.co/FuLzeSXa1w
ellis account good @SodieEvolved

I threw up https://t.co/FuLzeSXa1w

Reply Retweet Favorite
Wtf is this nonsense https://t.co/Bm40dIXAKk
yeah dat Wayne. @WayneL_Jr

Wtf is this nonsense https://t.co/Bm40dIXAKk

Reply Retweet Favorite

"WTF I'm going to puke," someone wrote in Dutch.

Wtf ik ga kotsen https://t.co/i3T5TfxUXJ
mohamed @momo_benhdach

Wtf ik ga kotsen https://t.co/i3T5TfxUXJ

Reply Retweet Favorite

"Worst photo you'll see today," someone else wrote in Portuguese.

Pior imagem que vão ver hoje https://t.co/zLztPkDp68
Patricia @ABenfiquistaFIX

Pior imagem que vão ver hoje https://t.co/zLztPkDp68

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

But most people — pineapple enthusiasts included — really took issue with the amount of pineapple in the photos. They thought it really hurt the cause.

Im all for pineapple on pizza but This is fuckin OD https://t.co/lsCe9EDp5v
Amat Victoria Curamॐ @BR_Nation

Im all for pineapple on pizza but This is fuckin OD https://t.co/lsCe9EDp5v

Reply Retweet Favorite
pineapple DOES go on pizza.....but definitely not this much 😕 https://t.co/LkYvZOERj6
ariana @nanaaaflores

pineapple DOES go on pizza.....but definitely not this much 😕 https://t.co/LkYvZOERj6

Reply Retweet Favorite
would you like some pizza with that pineapple https://t.co/nCnzuzchVH
antonio @antoniodelotero

would you like some pizza with that pineapple https://t.co/nCnzuzchVH

Reply Retweet Favorite

Meanwhile in the comment section of the original tweet, a quiet war was being waged. To every "ew" comment, someone immediately and vehemently defended pineapple pizza.

@_queeeenkaaay PINEAPPLE IS THE BEST PIZZA TOPPING IDC IDC IDC
yung guac 🥑 @felixovrbrd

@_queeeenkaaay PINEAPPLE IS THE BEST PIZZA TOPPING IDC IDC IDC

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT
@_queeeenkaaay it's the BEST topping
yung guac 🥑 @felixovrbrd

@_queeeenkaaay it's the BEST topping

Reply Retweet Favorite

And for every anti-pineapple comment, pineapple crusaders also showed up.

Stand up for what you believe in. @OriginalSDM
Astral Cam @Objcam

Stand up for what you believe in. @OriginalSDM

Reply Retweet Favorite
.@Objcam @OriginalSDM Oh? Definitely does. Sup fam? #PineappleWar
Chadd / Canibehealz @Canibehealz

.@Objcam @OriginalSDM Oh? Definitely does. Sup fam? #PineappleWar

Reply Retweet Favorite
@Canibehealz @Objcam @OriginalSDM pizza was made to have pineapple on it
uǝʇʇᴉʞlᴉu @meowlokyu

@Canibehealz @Objcam @OriginalSDM pizza was made to have pineapple on it

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

It was...endless.

@OriginalSDM @Katman_31 @Katman_31 bro why you gotta ruin my whole day with this ?
Papí 🐐 @Han_Cholo21

@OriginalSDM @Katman_31 @Katman_31 bro why you gotta ruin my whole day with this ?

Reply Retweet Favorite
@Han_Cholo21 @OriginalSDM Honestly Its really good 😭
catherine @Katman_31

@Han_Cholo21 @OriginalSDM Honestly Its really good 😭

Reply Retweet Favorite
@Nasharchy @OriginalSDM @KiniroTonada you mean... in heaven
Vid @vid_icarus

@Nasharchy @OriginalSDM @KiniroTonada you mean... in heaven

Reply Retweet Favorite
@bryyzle @OriginalSDM pineapple pizza is heaven on earth :(
Douaa Rashed @douaaaa_r

@bryyzle @OriginalSDM pineapple pizza is heaven on earth :(

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

People thought Miranda's photos were sacrilegious.

@OriginalSDM
jay. @jayhxjh

@OriginalSDM

Reply Retweet Favorite
everyday we stray further from god's light https://t.co/NJ3IcFZkxz
dyl @Dyldo_Swaggins

everyday we stray further from god's light https://t.co/NJ3IcFZkxz

Reply Retweet Favorite

And others joked that Miranda should be jailed.

I hope you go to prison https://t.co/RHpQcC6KYL
alfi @ClutchLikeRomo

I hope you go to prison https://t.co/RHpQcC6KYL

Reply Retweet Favorite
@OriginalSDM @AlanaDelGoddess This is a crime smh 🤦🏾‍♂️
Stephen @YoSteezySteph

@OriginalSDM @AlanaDelGoddess This is a crime smh 🤦🏾‍♂️

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

There are still ongoing campaigns for and against pineapple pizza.

PINEAPPLE DOES GO ON PIZZA
angel @jvxhg

PINEAPPLE DOES GO ON PIZZA

Reply Retweet Favorite
┏┓ ┃┃╱╲ in this ┃╱╱╲╲ house ╱╱╭╮╲╲ we ▔▏┗┛▕▔ don't eat ╱▔▔▔▔▔▔▔▔▔▔╲ Pineapple Pizza ╱╱┏┳┓╭╮┏┳┓ ╲╲ ▔▏┗┻┛┃┃┗┻┛▕▔
ˡᵃᵘʳᵃ @sendmeoff

┏┓ ┃┃╱╲ in this ┃╱╱╲╲ house ╱╱╭╮╲╲ we ▔▏┗┛▕▔ don't eat ╱▔▔▔▔▔▔▔▔▔▔╲ Pineapple Pizza ╱╱┏┳┓╭╮┏┳┓ ╲╲ ▔▏┗┻┛┃┃┗┻┛▕▔

Reply Retweet Favorite

And Miranda is continuing to troll the haters — and loving it.

@OriginalSDM accurate pic of everyone in my mentions
nuevo guacc @OriginalSDM

@OriginalSDM accurate pic of everyone in my mentions

Reply Retweet Favorite
@OriginalSDM Why you got to do us like this?
Social Media Savage @ImBstDntHate

@OriginalSDM Why you got to do us like this?

Reply Retweet Favorite

He admits to BuzzFeed News that his all-time favorite pizza topping is actually "anchovies." And he hopes this new claim "upsets more people," and incites further debate.

people who like pineapple on pizza: wow this is good! people who don’t: pineapple stole my job spit in my mom’s face burned my house
#freearis | hecks @hecksmaniac

people who like pineapple on pizza: wow this is good! people who don’t: pineapple stole my job spit in my mom’s face burned my house

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT