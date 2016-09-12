BuzzFeed News

This Photo Of A Firefighter Climbing Stairs At The Gym On 9/11 Has People Emotional

This Photo Of A Firefighter Climbing Stairs At The Gym On 9/11 Has People Emotional

"Such a beautiful moment in a time we all seem so divided."

By Tanya Chen

Tanya Chen

Posted on September 12, 2016, at 12:02 p.m. ET

A photo of a man in full firefighter gear climbing 110 sets of stairs at a Planet Fitness in Maryville, Tennessee, on Sept. 11 has gone massively viral.

Since Lezlie Bauler, a front desk associate at the Planet Fitness, posted the photo of the man on Facebook, it has been shared more than 141,000 times.

Bauler wrote that the man asked her if it would be OK for him to climb on the StairMaster fully suited "in honor of his fallen brothers and sisters for 9-11."

"I am not one to get emotional, but a few tears were shed," she added.

The man in the firefighter uniform, who's been identified by WCSC as Public Safety Officer Jason Harding, climbed the equivalent of 110 stories — what it would have taken to reach the top of the World Trade Center.

The photo's comment section is filled with people moved by Harding's 9/11 tribute and thanking Bauler for sharing it with the world.

The gesture is still spreading across social media.

Harding was unable to join the official National Stair Climb because he was on duty, so he paid tribute in his own personal way that day.

"I have participated in Nashville's Memorial Stair Climb for the past 4 years. Unable to make it this year I decided to honor anyway," he said in a statement to WLTV. "When I went to the gym this morning at 6am before coming onto shift I was only wanting to honor the fallen heroes and their families on this day 15 years ago."

Harding said he received tons of emotional and heartfelt messages on Facebook and was moved.

"Many stated my act brought them to tears but little do they know, their support did the same for me," he said.
"I have participated in Nashville's Memorial Stair Climb for the past 4 years. Unable to make it this year I decided to honor anyway," he said in a statement to WLTV. "When I went to the gym this morning at 6am before coming onto shift I was only wanting to honor the fallen heroes and their families on this day 15 years ago."

Harding said he received tons of emotional and heartfelt messages on Facebook and was moved.

"Many stated my act brought them to tears but little do they know, their support did the same for me," he said.

